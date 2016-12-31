Username: 1

Happy New Year, Roswell!

In today’s edition, you’ll find a review of the year that just ended. It’s the news of the past, some dark and torturous, some good and decent. Altogether, it’s a reflection on the year 2016 and what it meant for Roswell and the surrounding area.

You’ll notice we didn’t rank the stories, as many news outlets do; rather, we simply offered a sampling of our front-page news from January through December. Space doesn’t allow for a full accounting of Roswell’s year — that would take a book, or at least many more pages in this paper — but even in our abbreviated form it’s clear that this was a busy city in 2016.

The year started with a digging out from Winter Storm Goliath, the biggest storm since at least the turn of the millennium. Then it turned [auth] warm — into the 90s, and still in January. We also had a hot summer and an unseasonably warm fall in a year that, globally, will probably go down as the warmest ever. Weather was, and is, a big story.

In June, a nightmare struck Roswell. According to police, Juan David Villegas went into a home in the northeast part of town and murdered his wife, Cynthia Villegas, and four young daughters, Yamilen, Cynthia Janeth, Abby and Ida. The suspect ran away to Mexico, and Roswell grieved.

To the extreme, this was a consequence of domestic violence, and we need to do everything in our power to stop it. Many are, (see column above) and they’ll need your support into 2017, with hope, prayer and action, so this kind of tragedy never happens again in our city.

Another crime-related story that got a lot of attention in 2016 was the shooting death of Robert “Donnie” Guerin after a standoff in his front yard with police in the early morning hours of Easter. Some felt the shooting was unnecessary; the police and their supporters thought otherwise. If the relationship between officers and the community improves as a result, then maybe some good came out of this tragedy, too.

The 2016 general election — and particularly the presidential election — brought out a lot of hostility, from both sides. But the election is behind us now and it’s time to work together for the greater good, nationally as well as here in Roswell. There are plenty of problems that can best be addressed without the partisan divide; let’s see if we can make practical solutions more important than partisan ideologies.

A big decision that Roswell city councilors made toward the end of 2016 was to build a new recreational and aquatic center — a decision that is expected to become official in early 2017. If all moves forward as expected, it will be a dramatic improvement in Roswell’s community offerings. Along with the new housing developments and other economic activities that got started in 2016, maybe ‘17 will be one of growth for this city.

We may have had our spats in 2016, but we moved forward, as a community — and will continue to do so in 2017.

We must remember the past so we can learn from it, but it’s what we do now that defines who we are. Roswell was and still is a great place to live and work. Let’s all resolve to make 2017 even better.

