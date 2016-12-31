Username: 1

One of the hardest things for a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault is to take that first step and walk through our shelter doors. Regardless of the victim’s gender or gender preference, race, culture or socioeconomic strata, we see the hurt and fear in their eyes, facial expressions or by the manner that they carry themselves.

The pain and humiliation of telling their story, situation of their sexual assault or domestic violence to a complete stranger can be overwhelming. Can you imagine walking up to a complete stranger and sharing a hurtful experience, possibly something you have never shared with your closest family or friend? I cringe at that thought and don’t believe I would have the nerve or trust to share my life so [auth] openly.

Sometimes the client/participants will open up and start out a little slow and hesitant or guarded not to share too much. Sometimes they will cry or try to express a little smile as our advocates and staff try to assure them that everything that is said will be held in the strictest of confidence. This assurance, on occasion, leads the client/participant to share or open up just a little bit more, especially if they are sharing a very intense and hurtful story of themselves with their husband, wife or significant other.

When a victim begins to disclose their abuse, many are unaware of the different types of abuse. They will state that they didn’t get hit, and were under the misconception that this was the only form of abuse they knew about. They are not aware that domestic violence can not only be physical, but also verbal, emotional, sexual, economic and psychological.

Domestic violence does not only occur in economically disadvantaged families, it can happen to any socioeconomic group.

Some of the services we offer the client/participant is assistance in filing a temporary order of protection, creating a safety plan for the parent and children as well, teaching the dynamics of abuse, how to increase self-esteem, healthy relationships and encouragement to attend the Refuge Empowerment Group, which is open to both male and female victims/survivors.

If there are children that come into shelter with their parent or legal guardian, they are able to attend a children’s group, provided they are within the appropriate range in age to attend. If they are younger than 5 years old, there are staff members that will provide childcare while the parent attends the empowerment group.

Shelter clients/participants are also assisted in building a resumé and creating a household budget. Advocates also help by teaching the client/participant how to prepare a meal, simple recipes and cooking techniques. Cooking or baking, to many may appear minuscule; but in fact it is not uncommon for clients to fear the task of cooking or baking. Often, this is the first time for the participant to exercise choice in a matter. Their wants or desires were not taken into consideration until the shelter. With the aid and encouragement of advocates, the client begins to gain confidence in themselves.

Many clients/participants while in shelter will find employment, housing, apply for food stamps, TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families), health care, or return to school. Many will experience some stumbling blocks or obstacles along the way, but they have also slowly begun to recognize the red flags and the cycle of domestic violence and are building up their self-esteem.

Clients/participants begin to trust in themselves and others. They are also better equipped to overcome some of their fears, find their inner strength and knowledge as well as possessing the tools to attain the goals they set for themselves.

The Roswell Refuge has been witness to many client/participant successes, which also serves as a great inspiration to the other shelter client/participants and staff members.

The title ‘advocate’ carries many meanings. We define as: The purpose of an advocate is to support the client to receive the range of services necessary for the client to achieve successful outcomes. These services are based upon the needs and choices of the client.

Advocacy and support involves crisis stabilization, advocating, arranging, linking, coordinating, monitoring and/or securing services such as: health services, personal care, educational, housing, employment, financial and referrals to other services usually within the community (from the Roswell Refuge Shelter Policy and Procedure Manual).

It’s not an easy job, but one our staff knows makes a difference in the life of a victim and their family. Yeah, it’s worth it!

———

Ermelinda H. Wylie is the shelter manager for Roswell Refuge. Questions may be directed to CAWilson@roswellrefuge.org.

