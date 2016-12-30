Username: 1

I’ve been reflecting lately, as we all do at this time of year, about the past 12 months and maybe even the time beyond that.

It seems as the year draws to a close, we like to look back at our successes and our failures and how maybe we can create a new year with more positives than negatives as we look forward to 2017. If we are still alive, have a roof over our heads and food to eat, then possibly the future is looking good.

Last year at this time, I was beginning my first full year of retirement and looking forward to marking off a few of those items on the “bucket list.” The first major one was fulfilling a lifelong dream of skydiving.

I first caught the bug as a young Marine waiting out on the tarmac at Kaneohe Marine Corps Air Station in Oahu, Hawaii. Our unit had been assigned to load the 3rd Marine Infantry Regiment and all of its gear onboard C-130s for a short flight over to the big island named after the state; Hawaii. There the regiment was to be conducting, of all things, “cold weather” training! Cold weather and Hawaii are not two terms usually found in one [auth] sentence.

I remember sitting on the flight line and watching a Helo pass overhead with fellow Marines jumping out and their chutes popping open in quick succession. I have to admit, it looked like the greatest rush and adventure I had ever seen, and the dream was born to one day do the same.

After a long, long period, I finally booked my session in 2015 for what is known in skydiving as an “Instructor Assisted Drop.” This is where the jumpee (me skydiving solo) is assisted by an instructor in deploying his chute. After a two-day training session I was ready, and for the most part it went off without a hitch. There was a rough moment when I left the plane, but I was able to straighten things out and land safely. I learned that one jump was more than enough for me!

Next was a ride on the motorcycle to California and cruise down the coast highway that I really believe is on the bucket list for most riders. I took a month to get over and back, and even had a great time touring the Napa vineyards with my girlfriend Layla. It was an awesome time and the drive back was not only satisfying, but completely rewarding.

For 2017, I look forward to bucket list item No. 3, and that is to make my way to Nepal and once there, take a trek to the Mount Everest base camp at Annapurna. I must admit I am in no condition to attempt any climb to the summit, but for me, being there with others who share an even greater dream of ascending one of the highest mountains in the world will be more than enough.

I hope to arrive sometime in May, and thanks to my good friend Joan Matlock, I have been able to make friends with some locals of Nepal who may be instrumental in helping me achieve this next goal.

I have been fortunate to be able to connect with people who are in places that I have never been, too, which makes accomplishing the goals I have in mind much easier. One of the new friends I have made in Nepal is a young college student named Syva, and his dream is to come to America and study here.

I hope to be able to spend some time getting to know the country and its people as I seek to fulfill this other very important item on my bucket list. In the end, I will have achieved my goal if I am standing in the middle of Annapurna with Mount Everest at my back and posting a picture of me smiling and waving.

However, not all of us have such lofty goals as traveling the world and climbing mountains. Maybe for this year all you want to do is finally sit down and write that book you have always promised yourself you would. Or, perhaps it is about getting healthy and losing some weight. Begin 2017 by writing that first page, or maybe lose a pound the first week.

After a while, you will have made progress. Whatever you have in mind, always remember that if you don’t get there immediately, all is not lost. Take as many small steps to get there because, after all, you do have all year to meet your goal.

Sometimes we have to remember in this world of instant gratification your adventure may need a little time to become a reality. Happy New Year my friends, and make your dreams come true!

———

Jose Mike Jimenez is a freelance writer and was an instructor at ENMU-R until his retirement. He can be reached at jmikejimenez@hotmail.com.

