Welcoming banner

St. Andrew’s church is welcoming immigrants and aliens, as their banner states. Father Dale Plummer points out that a sign reading “The Episcopal Church Welcomes You” would likely go unnoticed. They want people to notice they’re all-inclusive at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.

Father Plummer, in explaining the reasons for the new welcome banner, cited Scripture, and readily admonished Christians to be inclusive.

We commend their outlook to all churches in our community and applaud them for being so open-hearted.

Underprivileged lost a voice

Roswell lost a powerful voice this past week, in the passing of Tom Dunlap. Dunlap was well-known for his devotion to the care and well-being of the elderly, often offering his legal services pro bono when they [auth] could not be afforded.

Dunlap will be greatly missed, but his legacy will continue. Expect to see more about his works and its long-term effects over the coming years.

Healing old wounds

A U.S. Navy veteran who survived the Pearl Harbor attack said it best: “They never apologized, but the action speaks louder than the words.” Recently, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stood next to President Barack Obama at the USS Arizona Memorial and offered repentance for the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack, in which 2,400 Americans died. In May, Obama visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, signed the guest book and laid a wreath at the cenotaph in Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. Like Abe, Obama did not offer an apology for his country’s actions in World War II.

Both world leaders should be praised for their efforts toward reconciliation. Though it may be just a pipe dream, we must hope for a day when all nations can live in peace.

Railway success

Marketing wizard Jacob Roebuck knew before he started that Roswell was capable of doing something truly spectacular to celebrate Christmas. All that was needed for his recipe was collaboration between the city and businesses with a few helpings of community support — and a lot of sparkling lights. Early reports show that the Christmas Railway at Spring River Park & Zoo attracted more than 13,000 visitors, earning somewhere between $70,000 and $100,000. Though most of the tickets were sold in Chaves County, a respectable percentage were bought by out-of-towners, many from Arizona and Texas. The railway took visitors through a lighted tunnel and past holiday displays in lights.

With such a strong first-year success, it goes without saying the train will be even better next year.

And we quote

“What is totally lacking here is any explanation of why you have done this. Usually what I see are people who have come from difficult circumstances, not someone who has everything going for her.”

— Judge Lisa B. Riley with the Fifth Judicial District Court in Eddy County, commenting at the trial of Sherry Eckel, who pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling more than $300,000 from her employer, Dr. Ben Smith.

