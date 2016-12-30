Username: 1

Above: Goddard junior center Dalin Stanford gets a crucial put back for the Rockets during a 52-46 victory over the Belen Eagles to take third place in the Sunrise Optimist Poe Corn Invitational Friday at Ground Zero Gym. (Steve Notz Photo)

Below: Goddard point guard Brandon Montanez guards a Belen player during the Rockets win Friday. The freshman gave his team six solid minutes, contributing two points, two steals and a rebound. (Steve Notz Photo)

After a sloppy first half by both teams, the Goddard Rockets dipped into the reserve tank and found the fuel they needed to pull away from the Belen Eagles late for a 52-46 third-place victory in the Sunrise Optimist Poe Corn Invitational, Friday afternoon at Ground Zero Gym.

After both teams played physical games the night before, the early action in Friday’s contest was almost hard to watch.

“There was no energy, we were sluggish,” said Goddard head coach Anthony Mestas. “I think playing Artesia last night took everything out of us and playing Roswell took a lot out of Belen as well.”

The first basket wasn’t scored until the 5-minute mark when the Eagles scored before the Rockets got on the board with two free-throws from senior forward Ethan Coombes.

“At one point, it was almost kind of boring to watch because we weren’t in [auth] sync, they weren’t in sync and the crowd wasn’t really involved,” Mestas said.

Belen took the lead back on their own set of freebies, but senior point guard LeAnthoney Harrison found junior center Dalin Stanford inside for the easy bucket, prompting an Eagles timeout.

The Eagles came out of the huddle to score four points, but Coombes closed the gap to two at the end of the first quarter with another set of makes from the charity stripe.

The Rockets got it going in the second period, outscoring the Eagles 11-7 as Harrison hit a step-back 3 from the left wing to get things started.

Stanford got a bucket off the feed from junior guard Tommy Madrid and Goddard sank three free-throws to take a 15-11 lead with 3:45 remaining in the half.

But the Eagles would tie it up in the last minute off two driving layups by Belen junior guard Justin Evans.

With the seconds ticking away, Harrison missed a trey, but Stanford was there to make the mid-air put back as time expired and the Rockets went into halftime with a slim lead, 17-15.

After the break, Belen tied the game at the free-throw line, but Stanford responded with a short, contested shot that banked high off the glass and through the hoop.

After trading a few foul shots, Belen took the lead, but 3-pointers from Coombes and Harrison put the Rockets back in front by two.

Late in the period, Mestas put Brandon Montanez in the game and the freshman guard provided a nice spark for the Rockets with a couple steals, a rebound and two made free throws to give Goddard a four-point lead at 30-26.

“He gave us a nice energy boost off the bench and we really needed it at the time,” Mestas said. “He’s a freshman, we had to play him and he stepped up, gave us quality minutes.”

Coombes added to the lead with an underhanded hook shot that found pay dirt.

The Eagles managed to close the gap to a single point before the third-quarter buzzer and the Rockets went into the final frame up 32-31.

Belen took the lead to begin the fourth quarter, but Madrid rattled in a 3-pointer and Coombes drained a deep trey to give the Rockets a 38-33 advantage with about five minutes left in the game.

After an Eagles timeout, junior guard Jesse Reyes stole the ball and found Madrid for an easy lay in.

A few Rocket turnovers allowed Belen to regain the lead in the final minute and a half but Harrison gave his team the lead for good with a made one-and-one at the line.

Coombes snagged a loose ball on the next possession and was sent to the line, where he made both shots. Then Reyes went to the line and drained a pair and the Rockets suddenly had a five-point lead with under a minute remaining.

“Coombes had 16 points today, He was big,” said Mestas. “He hit a huge three late that helped swing things our way. It helped open up the lane for everybody else.”

Stanford was the next Rocket to make a major hustle play, as he stole the ball and quickly called timeout. After the huddle, Reyes was fouled again and made both freebies.

Another 3-pointer from Belen was too little too late as Harrison finished things off from the line with four seconds left, draining both shots and giving the Rockets a 52-46 win and the third-place trophy for the tournament.

“This was a good tournament. We went 2-1 and I’m happy with where we’re at,” Mestas said. “We picked up a quality win for our resume, over a good Belen team. I’m happy for the kids. Now we have to play Portales and then Alamogordo at home. If we can use this momentum and pick up those wins, it will really help us out moving forward.”

The Rockets travel to Portales to take on the Rams at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

