Goddard senior grappler Gabriel Luiz pins a Silver City opponent in the 145-pound weight class at the Silver City Duals on Friday. (Guillermo Medrano Photo)

SILVER CITY – The Goddard Rocket wrestling team saw some tough competition on the second day of the ultra-competitive Silver City Duals on Friday. The Rockets followed Thursday’s 1-1 showing with a solid 3-2 showing on the second day. The Rockets lost to district foe Deming 43-33 and to 6A power Las Cruces 63-18 while defeating Onate 54-12, Taos 46-32, and St. Michael’s 57-12.

The Rockets saw senior Andres Villa finish 7-0 in the tourney while Luis Mata at 120, Joseph Medrano at 170, Gabriel Luiz at 145, David Soto at 220 all finish at 6-1. Villa remains undefeated on the [auth] season with a 10-0 record.

In the opener, the Rockets looked sluggish against Deming in the 43-33 loss. The bright spots were at 120 where Mata needed only :53 to get the pin and at 145 where Luiz dominated his opponent in an 8-2 decision.

The Rockets followed that up with a dominating 54-12 win over 6A Onate. The Knights fielded less than half of a team and the Rockets won three of the five matches that were wrestled.

Hunter Johnson at 160 won by pin in :32 seconds while Villa moved up to 220 and needed only :31 seconds to record the fall. David Soto, giving up 53 pounds, moved up to heavyweight and pinned Emilio Valdez in the second period.

The Rockets continued that momentum into their match with Taos. The Rockets used quick pins by Medrano and Villa in the solid 46-32 win, but the match of the dual was at 120 between Luis Mata, 5th in state at 5A, and Tyler Valerio, 4th in state at 4A. Mata completely dominated in the 11-3 major decision.

The Rockets than ran into a buzz saw with the Las Cruces Bulldawgs. Cruces dominated in the 63-18 win but the Rockets did get from Villa and Soto and a surprise win from Connor Burnell at 160 who got the pin late in his match.

Following a tongue-lashing from coach Jaime Martinez where he implored his team to “step up or turn their equipment in”, the Rockets were matched up with St. Mikes, who finished 3rd in their pool – the same as Goddard.

The Rockets must have heeded coach Martinez’ warning as they dominated in the 57-12 win. Mata, Luiz, and Jeremiah Esparza at 152 all earned first period pins, but the real excitement came at 220 and 285 where, once again, Villa and Soto moved up a weight class.

At 220, Villa used a beautiful left-handed head-and-arm to pin Julian Brittan in the third period. Brittan had placed 3rd in state last year. At 285, Soto earned a close 5-3 decision over Shaun Lave, who also had placed 3rd in state last year.

The Rockets now have a week to prepare for the two-day Al Salazar Invite at St. Mikes.

