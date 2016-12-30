Username: 1

In an attempt to reduce drunk driving in Chaves County, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the photos and identifiers of all persons arrested for [auth] DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell Daily Record has agreed to publish these after the arrests.

If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.

BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration; State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.

Marinelarena

Name: Ricardo Marinelarena

Age: 25

Resident of: Pagosa Springs, Colorado

Arrested: Dec. 23 for DWI

BrAC/BAC: 0.08

Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office

Terry

Name: Tim Terry

Age: 59

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: Dec. 25 for DWI, (3rd offense)

BrAC/BAC: Blood Drawn

Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office

