Recent Chaves County DWI arrests
In an attempt to reduce drunk driving in Chaves County, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the photos and identifiers of all persons arrested for [auth] DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell Daily Record has agreed to publish these after the arrests.
If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.
BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration; State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.
Marinelarena
Name: Ricardo Marinelarena
Age: 25
Resident of: Pagosa Springs, Colorado
Arrested: Dec. 23 for DWI
BrAC/BAC: 0.08
Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office
Terry
Name: Tim Terry
Age: 59
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: Dec. 25 for DWI, (3rd offense)
BrAC/BAC: Blood Drawn
Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office
Related Posts
« Low-cost spay, neuter clinic provided Main Street construction to resume »