Municipal Court

Judge Lou Mallion

Arraignments

Oct. 10

Failure to appear, registration, unlawful use of drivers license, no [auth] insurance — Miguel Cabrales; Defendant is sentenced to four days in jail, fined $725.

Unlawful use of drivers license, registration, insurance, failure to appear — Pedro Loya; Defendant is sentenced to four days in jail, fined $681.

Failure to appear — Henry Fernandez; Defendant is sentenced to three days in jail, fined $179.

Failure to pay, failure to comply — Melanie Romero; Defendant is sentenced to two days in jail, fined $358.

Failure to pay, failure to appear, unlawful use of drivers license, tail lamps, battery, possession of drug paraphernalia — Raymond Duarte; Defendant is sentenced to eight days in jail, fined $1,430.

Failure to appear, noise general, possession of marijuana — Cesar Gonzalez; Defendant is fined $412.

Failure to appear, failure to pay, unlawful use of drivers license, registration, insurance — Christopher Moreland; Defendant is sentenced to four days in jail, fined $860.

Failure to appear, unlawful use of drivers license, failure to pay —Jozette Lozano; Defendant is sentenced to 21 days house arrest, fined $2,228.

Oct. 11

Failure to appear — Matthew S. Lewis; Defendant is sentenced to 43 days in jail, four days of community service, and fined $537.

Shoplifting (third offense) — Jessica L. Nayola; Defendant is sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $529.

Failure to appear on hold, failure to pay — Warren Martin; Defendant will perform two days of community service, fined $358.

Oct. 12

Suspended drivers license — Cesar A. Peinado; Defendant is fined $44.

Criminal damage — Debora McLain; Defendant not guilty.

Oct. 13

Obstructing — Melissa Gordan; Defendant is sentenced to 80 days in jail, fined $179.

Failure to pay — Ruby A. Contreras; Defendant is sentenced to one day in jail, fined $179.

Revoked drivers license, tail light — Gabriel Chacon; Defendant is sentenced to seven days in jail, fined $389.

Obstructing, eluding — Anthony Gonzales; Defendant is sentenced to eight days in jail, fined $258.

Failure to comply with probation — Beatriz Torrez; Defendant is sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $129.

Concealing identity — Ervin Aguilar; Defendant is sentenced to one day in jail, fined $129.

Oct. 14

Careless driving, revoked drivers license, no drivers license, no insurane — Carlos Herrera; Defendant is sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $981.

Nuisance — Juan Martinez; Defendant is sentenced to 90 days in jail, 90 days of community service, and fined $749.

Revoked drivers license, boarding vehicle — Porfirio Barraza; Defendant is sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $513.

Oct. 17

Failure to appear, shoplifting, stop lamps — Julianne Romero; Defendant is sentenced to five days in jail, fined $496.

Failure to pay, failure to appear, unlawful use of drivers license — Suzanne Sosa; Defendant is sentenced to four days in jail, fined $487.

Failure to appear, drinking in public — Aaron Trujillo; Defendant is fined $258.

Failure to appear — Alejandro Gonzales; Defendant is fined $179.

Unlawful use of drivers license, revoked — Fred Montano; Defendant is sentenced to seven days in jail, fined $379.

Failure to appear, failure to pay, possession of drug paraphernalia — Alex Castillo; Defendant will perform six days of community service, fined $116.

Failure to appear, unlawful drivers license, tail lights — David Webb; Defendant is sentenced to four days in jail, fined $531.

Failure to pay, failure to comply, failure to appear, larceny — Defendant is sentenced to 16 days in jail, 30 days of community service, and fined $440.

Failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to pay — Defendant is fined $437.

Failure to appear — Ricky Woody; Defendant is fined $358.

Oct. 18

Shoplifting — Jennifer Duran; Released from CCDC.

At large, rabies, tags, license — Stephanie Young; Defendant is fined $54.

Failure to appear, trespassing — Leonard L. Boggs; Defendant is sentenced to one day in jail, three days of community service, and fined $308.

Oct. 19

Disorderly conduct, obstructing, resisting — Xavier E. Madrid; Defendant is sentenced to one day in jail, fined $87.

Shoplifting — Rose M. Trujillo; Defendant will complete shoplifting course.

Shoplifting, failure to appear — Defendant is sentenced to house arrest, fined $690.

Failure to pay, failure to comply with house arrest — Mary M. Jaw; Defendant is sentenced to one day in jail, fined $358.

Oct. 20

Failure to pay, failure to comply — Adonai Romero; Defendant is sentenced to 78 days in jail, four days of community service, and fined $1,128.

Oct. 24

Disorderly house — Estella Nava; Defendant is fined $129.

Criminal damage — Estrella Montantez; Defendant is fined $129.

Failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia — Vallery Herrera; Defendant is fined $258.

Failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia — Simon Vasquez; Defendant is fined $258.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, no drivers license — Orlando Padilla; Defendant is fined $277.

Failure to comply, shoplifting — Bobby Archuleta; Defendant is sentenced to four days in jail, fined $358.

Noise generally, discharge firearm — Jose Ramirez; Defendant is fined $337.

Criminal trespass — Destiny Myers; Defendant is fined $129.

Pedestrians on street, eluding — Ulysses Solis; Defendant is fined $148.

Failure to appear — Shane Deck; Defendant is fined $179.

Disorderly conduct — Anthony Chavez; Defendant is fined $179.

Disorderly conduct — Luis Carmona; Defendant is fined $79.

Failure to pay, failure to appear, unlawful use of drivers license, registration, failure to comply — Elizabeth Artiaga; Defendant is sentenced to four days in jail, fined $839.

Failure to pay, failure to appear, unlawful drivers license — Said Fuentez; Defendant is sentenced to four days in jail, fined $487.

Failure to appear, failure to pay — Sergio Salas; Defendant is sentenced to three days in jail, fined $358.

Oct. 25

Revoked drivers license — Roy Oriz; Defendant is sentenced to seven days in jail, fined $399.

Eluding, failure to comply with community service — Anthony R. Herrera; Defendant is sentenced to 12 days in jail, fined $766.

Paraphernalia — Joseph Trujillo; Defendant is sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $29.

At large, tags, license, rabies, nuisance — Juan G. Nevarez; Defendant is fined $54.

Shoplifting (second offense) — Patrick A. Stacy; Defendant is sentenced to 15 days in jail, fined $454.

Obstructing — Christopher Lopez; Defendant will perform four days of community service, fined $79.

Failure to comply with community service — Paul D. Silva; Defendant is sentenced to one day in jail, fined $179.

Disorderly conduct — Gabriella Cross; Defendant is sentenced to one day in jail, fined $129.

Failure to comply — Michael J. Storie; Defendant is sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $254.

Oct. 27

Insurance — Rebecca Pena; Defendant is deferred for 90 days, fined $300.

Failure to pay — Jose D. Valverde; Defendant is sentenced to two days in jail, fined $358.

Failure to appear, registration, suspended drivers license, concealing identity — Rosalinda Herrera; Defendant is sentenced to one day in jail, 11 days if community service, and fined $789.

Oct. 28

Failure to appear, paraphernalia, shoplifting — Rudy Vallejos III; Defendant will perform four days of community service, fined $716.

Failure to comply with community service, failure to pay — Eric Thompson; Defendant is sentenced to one day in jail, 10 days of community service, and fined $1,074.

Failure to comply with community service, failure to pay — Santiago J. Aguilar; Defendant is sentenced to one day in jail, four days of community service, and fined $537.

Failure to appear — Silvester C. Torres; Defendant will perform four days of community service, fined $358.

Failure to appear — Justin Mendenhall; Defendant is fined $179.

Unlawful use of drivers license, revoked, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, stop sign (second offense) — Thomas Jenkins; Defendant is sentenced to seven days in jail, fined $710.

Shoplifting — Jose Angel Chavez; Defendant is fined $179.

Failure to appear, concealing identity — Josue Nava; Defendant is fined $283.

Embezzlement — Lucia Martinez; Defendant is fined $179.

Unlawful use of drivers license, failure to appear, failure to pay — Moises Coronado; Defendant is sentenced to four days in jail, fined $387.

Disorderly conduct — Maria Resendiz; Defendant is sentenced to 32 days in jail, fined $179.

Criminal damage — Michael Guebara; Defendant is fined $179.

Failure to appear — Fernando Ortega; Defendant is fined $716.

Failure to comply, failure to pay, possession of marijuana — Christopher Artiaga; Defendant is sentenced to three days in jail, fined $512.

Failure to pay, failure to appear, unlawful use of drivers license, registration — Jerry Garcia; Defendant is sentenced to eight days in jail, fined $730.

Indecent exposure — Nicholas Graham; Defendant is fined $129.

Failure to comply — Israel Torrez; Defendant is sentenced to two days on house arrest, fined $29.

Failure to pay — Christopher Affsprung — Defendant is fined $179.

Carrying deadly weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia — Ryan Pedigo; Defendant is fined $312.

Failure to appear, criminal trespassing — Krystal Gramse; Defendant will perform three days of community service, fined $258.

Nov. 1

Speeding — Graciela Nino; Defendant is fined $44.

Oversized vehicle — Amiusadai Castillo; Defendant is deferred for 90 days, no criminal activity.

Red light — Lawrence Sanchez; Defendant is deferred for 90 days, no criminal activity.

