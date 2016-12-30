Oklahoma State guard Phil Forte III, center, drives the ball between West Virginia guards Daxter Miles Jr., left, and Jevon Carter in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., [auth] Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Daxter Miles Jr. scored 22 points and Jevon Carter had 15 points and six assists to lead No. 11 West Virginia to a 92-75 victory over Oklahoma State on Friday in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Nathan Adrian added nine points and eight rebounds for West Virginia (12-1, 1-0), which won its eighth straight.

Phil Forte scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Oklahoma State, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped. Leyton Hammonds had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (10-3, 0-1).