Username: 1

Improvements along North Main Street will continue beginning Tuesday as crews start work at the north end of the previous project that was completed this past summer.

“Work is [auth] scheduled to begin at the intersection of Main and Berrendo Road and during the next three to four months will install new sidewalks, curbs, gutters and business driveways, as well as replace the street pavement between Berrendo and Pine Lodge Road,” Todd Wildermuth, spokesperson for the City of Roswell, said in a news release.

The contractor, Abraham’s Construction of Albuquerque, is scheduled to be working from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday during the project, which stretches from Berrendo north to Husky Road.

“For the section between Pine Lodge and Huskey, the project includes only new pavement markings. That section will not have sidewalks, curbs, gutters and driveways removed and will not have street pavements replaced,” Wildermuth said.

Crews on Tuesday are scheduled to start by working on the sidewalk and related concrete removal on the east side of Main and work north to Pine Lodge. From Pine Lodge, crews will move to the west side and work south back to Berrendo. During that work, one northbound lane of Main Street will be closed from south of Berrendo through about Pine Lodge. The lane is expected to be open on weekends as long as weekend construction work is not needed.

“The first two months of the project will focus on removal and installation of sidewalks, curbs, gutters, and driveways. Roadway pavement replacement will take place once the weather remains consistently warm enough, so work may have to be put on hold in the middle of the project, while warm-enough temperatures are awaited,” Wildermuth said.

During the project, the contractors will leave some form of vehicle access to all businesses. The access may involve a detour to the next shared driveway, but there will be access throughout the work.

“The project’s total construction cost is $1.9 million, with 85 percent being federally funded, and 15 percent being funded by the city of Roswell,” Wildermuth said.

North Main Street is part of U.S. 285.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Recent Chaves County DWI arrests Celebrate the new year safely and responsibly »