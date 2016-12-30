Username: 1

Soul Dog Rescue and From Forgotten to Forever Rescue & Transport have partnered to provide a low cost spay and neuter clinic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 and 29 at the Roswell Boys & Girls Club, 201 S. Garden Ave.

The cost of the procedures, which also includes vaccinations, is $40 with proof of low-income status. There are only 100 openings available. [auth] Without proof of status, vaccinations will be $10 each.

Sign-up information will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the Adoption Room at the Roswell Mall.

For info, email fftftransport@gmail.com. Reasons to get your pet neutered:

• Your female pet will live a longer, healthier life. Spaying helps prevent uterine infections and breast tumors, which are malignant to cancerous in about 50 percent of dogs and 90 percent of cats. Spaying your pet before her first heat offers the best protection from these diseases.

• Your spayed female pet won’t go into heat. While cycles can vary, female felines usually go into heat four to five days every three weeks during breeding season. In an effort to advertise for mates, they’ll yowl and urinate more frequently.

• Neutering your male companion prevents testicular cancer and some prostate problems.

• Male dogs will be less likely to run away. An intact male will do almost anything to find a mate.

• Spaying/neutering your pet is also highly cost effective. The cost of the procedure is far less than the cost of having to care for a litter.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Municipal Court Records Recent Chaves County DWI arrests »