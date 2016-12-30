Username: 1

The other day I was having a conversation. I did my best to persuade. They heard the opposite of what I said. It would be like telling someone to take a right and they go left. Or to go forward and they go backward.

My speaking was clear. They twisted my words like a corkscrew. I was patient. They became impatient. I even drew them a map of what I was saying. I explained in examples and illustrations. I drew from their surroundings.

They love nature. I used word pictures of trees and plants and rocks. In fact, even though they knew I was relating to them by what they see and love, they seemed to pervert those things as well. They were not willing to hear what I had to say. So I finally did it. I calmly and kindly reached out my hand. What happened? They flew away.

I’m not sure if you have ever tried to communicate with a grasshopper, but it’s not easy. You have to put your hands on your knees, bend really low, or even lie on your belly. Whatever you do, it’s not noble. They’re dirty creatures.

To communicate with them you have to get dirty. And they don’t listen very well. Have you ever tried to speak with a grasshopper?

Imagine it. You hold it in your hand and you begin to speak. Most likely if you open your hand, they spring [auth] out. Imagine if it stays in your hand. What if you tell it to avoid the field full of birds? Do you think it would listen?

What if someone saw you talking to a grasshopper? What would they think? Perhaps that you’re crazy. Definitely strange. Now, what if you said to that person who saw you, “Just wait a minute! This grasshopper will listen to me. Watch.” Then you started commanding it to heel, sit, come, stay and rasp — and it obeyed! The onlooker would be amazed. Why? Because everyone knows grasshoppers aren’t trainable.

Isaiah 40:22 says, “It is he who sits above the circle of the earth, and its inhabitants are like grasshoppers …” The difference between you as a created creature and the uncreated Creator spans a similar distance as you and grasshoppers.

And astonishingly, God speaks to you. Much of my “conversation” with the grasshopper carries over. God is clear in his speaking. He has spoken in his word. He has related to us by our surroundings.

In the pages of Scripture, we find examples of real people with real families with real problems with real hopes with real pain, writing real letters — letters of warning and letters of love. Yet we twist what He says. We’re impatient. He’s patient. He holds us in his hand. But at every opportunity like a nervous, rasping grasshopper, we bail. He tells us of danger. We ignore.

Some believe it’s absurd that we believe the sacred God actually speaks to profane people. If there is a God, powerful, perfect, beautiful and completely other, it’s unthinkable for such a being to interact with you. Who are you? Who are you that you are so important to have a deity knock on your door?

Everyone knows humans aren’t easily trained. Everyone knows the majority of us aren’t kings or royalty and therefore don’t deserve to be in a king’s presence. You sure don’t deserve the audience of God. Yet God, the Creator of heaven and earth, who measured the waters in the hollow of his hand, who marked off the heavens with a span, who enclosed the dust of the earth in a measure, who weighed the mountains in scales and the hills in a balance, this God jumps up and down, stands on his head, follows you around, and pursues you like a lover in order that you might be reconciled to him.

You might object. You might say God does not need to do all that. He’s all-powerful. He’s all-sovereign. All He does is send out his word and Spirit as his messengers — as his servants — to do his bidding. But in various ways the Scriptures unbelievably portray this all-powerful, all-sovereign God chasing a stubborn people with his hands out, as if He’s doing all he can to get their attention (Isaiah 65:1-5).

I can sum it up in one word. It’s a word we use devoid of its earthly, raw, ignoble, scandalous meaning: incarnation. Incarnation is not some profound theological doctrine wrapped up like a present so that you may have a topic to debate. The incarnation is a messy act of the pure God stepping into time to serve you.

Upside down in the womb of a virgin, God stood on his head for you. In fact, if God does not serve you, you don’t know him (John 13:8). It’s not a service of your own fleeting desires, but a service of his unchanging character to act on your behalf to save you from your desires.

As you step into the new year, don’t forget the incarnation. Remember the difference between you and God. And yet in that vast, incomprehensible difference, remember that He stepped into time to speak with you, to serve you, to hold you in his hand (John 10:28). Remember that the incarnation is not a prettily wrapped present, but an ongoing gift of service from a God who is not ashamed to lie on his belly to speak with you.

Ryan Reynolds is pastor of Redeemer Christian Fellowship Church in Roswell. The Daily Record invites local pastors to submit guest columns to rotate in this weekly feature. For more information, call managing editor Timothy P. Howsare at 575-622-7710, Ext. 301, or email editor@rdrnews.com.

