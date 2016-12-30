Username: 1

Above: The Chaves County Board of Commissioners for the next four years will be the group shown here at a Friday swearing-in ceremony. They are, from left, Jeff Bilberry, Will Cavin, T. Calder Ezzell Jr., Robert Corn and James Duffey. (Submitted Photo)

Below: Judge Bobby Baldock administers the oath of office Friday morning to T. Calder Ezzell Jr. as Candy Spence Ezzell, a Republican state representative for District 58, holds the Bible. Ezzell was one of five newly elected or re-elected county officials to be sworn in prior to the start of their new terms. (Submitted Photo)

Chaves County officials swore in five newly elected or re-elected officials during a Friday morning ceremony at the Chaves County Administrative Center.

Jeff Bilberry and T. Calder Ezzell Jr., new county commissioners; Robert Corn, returning commissioner; Dave Kunko, re-elected county clerk; and Charlotte [auth] Andrade, newly elected county treasurer, took their oaths of office at a ceremony attended by about 60 people, including family and friends. A reception followed. The events are held after each election and prior to the Jan 1. start of office terms.

Judge Bobby Baldock, a U.S. Court of Appeals judge, administered the oaths for most officials. Judge K.C. Rogers, magistrate judge for Chaves County, Division 1, swore in Andrade.

Andrade ran unopposed as a Republican for the office, which has been held by Steve Harris. Harris could not run for re-election due to term limits. The annual salary for the treasurer position is $65,855, as set by the state Legislature.

“It is very exciting to take on this new challenge,” said Andrade. “I am looking forward to serving the residents of Chaves County. I have always been someone who strives for proficiency and professionalism and that is what I will be bringing to the office.”

Andrade has served as deputy treasurer for a few years, having been appointed to the position by Harris. Previously she worked for 12 years as a community development director for the county, overseeing federal and state grants to the county and managing its DWI and juvenile justice programs.

A native of Artesia, she has lived in Roswell since 1994 and is the mother of five children.

Bilberry, 54, ran unopposed in the general election for the District 3 seat after winning the Republican primary in June against opponent Roy “Skip” Gooch. Bilberry is co-general manager of Singleton Ranches of New Mexico, overseeing operations in Chaves and five other counties. The Singleton Ranches, with about 1 million acres in both New Mexico and California, is one of the nation’s largest horse and cattle ranching operations.

Bilberry has served on the Elida school board for 14 years and is a member of the board of directors of the New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association.

He will assume the seat previously held by Kyle “Smiley” Wooton, who completed two, four-year terms, the maximum allowed by the state constitution.

Bilberry could not be reached for comment prior to press time.

In his first run for office, Ezzell defeated two Republican primary candidates in June, Denise Longmire Pirtle and Tim Fuller, before winning against Democrat Sergio S. Gonzales in the general election in November. He will serve as the District 2 commissioner, replacing Kim Chesser, who also had reached his maximum time in that county office.

“It was a very friendly gathering,” said Ezzell about the ceremony. “I look forward to the start of the year when I can work with my colleagues on the issues facing the county. I also look forward to getting to know Mr. Bilberry better. I already know the others pretty well.”

Ezzell, 64, is a rancher and an oil and gas lawyer with the Hinkle Shanor law firm of Roswell. He is married to Republican Candy Spence Ezzell, state representative for District 58 since 2005. She attended the ceremony and held the Bible while Ezzell took his oath of office.

Corn, 63, ran unopposed in the primary elections but defeated Democrat Lee B. Sides in the general election to return to the District 4 seat of the County Commission. He has been a commissioner since 2012 and has served as the board chair for about a year. Corn is a retired magistrate judge and previously served as a New Mexico state representative for four terms in the 1980s.

The annual starting salary for commissioners is $26,257.

The new and re-elected commissioners are joining James Duffey, District 1, and Will Cavin, District 5, on the board.

Kunko ran this year for his second four-year term as county clerk with no opposition, requiring him to receive only one vote in November to secure the position. He also will receive $65,855 a year in his position.

A Roswell native, Kunko served as Roswell city clerk for seven years prior to running for county clerk the first time in 2012.

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at (575) 622-7710, ext 310, reporter02@rdrnews.com. Prior reporting for this article also was done by Jeff Tucker, (575) 622-7710, ext. 303, reporter01@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Lisa Dunlap Lisa Dunlap is a general assignment reporter for the Roswell Daily Record.

« A Servant’s Heart is passionate about making lives better