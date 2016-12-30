Username: 1

Above: The 2016-17 Roswell Coyotes pose with their Poe Corn first-place plaques after defeating the Artesia Bulldogs in the tournament final Friday at Goddard’s Ground Zero Gym. The Coyotes captured their eighth-straight Poe Corn crown.

Below: Roswell junior post Logan Eaker puts up the fall-away shot against two Artesia defenders during the second half of the Coyotes’ 53-46 win over the Bulldogs. (David Rocha Photos)

Above: Roswell senior wing Chris Mesquita fakes a jumpshot and passes to a teammate during the Coyotes victory over the rival Artesia Bulldogs Friday afternoon at Ground Zero Gym. Mesquita finished the game with 10 points.

Below: The Poe Corn trophies, moments before they were awarded to the first-place Coyotes and second-place Bulldogs. (David Rocha Photos)

If the Poe Corn Tournament was any indication, it’s going to be interesting when District 4-5A rolls around. After beating Goddard in the semifinal round of the holiday tourney, the Bulldogs were leading Roswell 32-23 at halftime of the championship game.

But the Coyotes weren’t going to lose a tournament they’ve dominated in recent years — they’re 8-0 with [auth] last year’s snow out the only non-win — coming back to win 53-46.

“We let them get us inside with their size (early), then we came back and I thought we used our head in the second half,” said Roswell coach Britt Cooper. “Switching up defenses really helped. We were just solid that third quarter. It won the game for us.”

That it did, after a first half in which the Coyotes couldn’t get much of anything in the basket, especially from the outside. There were ties and both teams led in the opening stanza, but a 6-0 run by Devon Torres, Caleb Dean and Alan Cosio to close out the first put Artesia up 12-9.

Then three big 3-pointers — two by Torres and one by Tyler Greenwood — in the second quarter along with some free throws helped the ‘Dogs stretch the lead to 32-23 at the half.

But while the missed opportunities continued for both sides early in the third quarter, Roswell finally got hot, turning a nine-point deficit into a six-point lead.

The Coyotes opened the stanza with two shots from the charity stripe by Dasean Lacey, two in the paint by Logan Eaker and the first Coyote trey of the game by Tarren Burrola.

That cut the Artesia lead to two and forced coach MIchael Mondragon to call a time out. But it didn’t help, as Garret Smothermon put Roswell on top with a 3 and the Coyote defense held the Bulldogs to a mere four points in the quarter.

Burrola added two more treys and Eaker and Lacey added points to put Roswell up 42-36 after three quarters of play.

And they held that tenuous lead the rest of the way, outscoring Artesia 13-10 in the final stanza.

A game that close often comes down to free throws, and the Coyotes may have missed a few too many. But Cooper wasn’t too concerned.

“We missed a few, certainly in the first half there. A few here and there,” he said. “But we didn’t make many substitutions in the second half, so they probably got a little tired. But we went with the guys who were playing well. We’ve got work to do. We’re 10-3 and we feel like this is our tournament. We certainly don’t want anyone to come in and take it away, even if we’re playing at Goddard.”

And unlike Thursday, where there were several standouts, Friday’s game was a team effort.

“It was real solid. They all did their part,” Cooper said. “Tarren hit some shots good. Chris (Mesquita) played well. Logan did his part. Dasean came came off the bench and played well. Luke did a good job. Everybody did what they’re supposed to.”

Burrola led the scoring with 22 points, while Smothermon and Mesquita each had 10.

Dean was the only Bulldog in double figures with 10.

The Coyotes will get to enjoy their championship a bit, before hosting Clovis Jan. 5, then traveling to St. Pius Jan. 7.

“We’ve got a few days to rest and we need it,” Cooper said. “We’re starting to come around.”

The Coyotes will meet the Bulldogs again on Jan. 31 in the Coyote Den.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDRSports Doug Walp Sports Editor

« Rockets rebound to take 3rd