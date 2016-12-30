Username: 1

Whether it’s filling bags to give to the homeless, organizing donations to thank first responders or texting daily reminders for “Love Thy Neighbor Week,” Melissa Mendoza, founder of A Servant’s Heart, is always in the middle of a project designed to make lives better. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

Two traits that are common among people who run charitable organizations are humility and passion. Melissa Mendoza [auth] has both in spades. She also has a self-awareness that ensures her humility is genuine and her passion is effective.

“I wanted to show my kids to be the change,” Mendoza said. “Not just say you want to help others, but to really help others.”

Over the past year or so she has been modeling just that as the founder of A Servant’s Heart.

“Besides being part of the help for the homeless,” Mendoza said, “we’ve done things annually for police and firefighters, we take donations for shelters, we delivered food to the Assurance Home and we do random ‘love your neighbor’ weeks.”

Mendoza started helping the community at her former job.

“I started it at work first,” Mendoza said. “I was working at Wells Fargo and I piloted something where I was sending out things to other branches and it got a huge response from the team that I was working with, and so I started doing things to take it outside of work.”

Her work has moved throughout the city and into the broader world, and it’s attracting help.

“I usually find volunteers through social media,” Mendoza said. “Who they are vary, a lot of people from church help. This year in my ‘Love thy Neighbor’s’ week, people from my hometown of Chicago got involved with some of the things I challenged them to do. It excited me to see it grow.”

She is now a recruiter for Farmer’s Insurance, and her employer supports her work readily.

“I am fortunate that I can use my office as a donation site,” Mendoza said. The same office at 200 W. Hobbs St. is often the site of organization for the drives and distribution projects she heads.

A Servant’s Heart is still in its fledgling state, but Mendoza has dreams and plans to make it grow.

“I see it growing not only in this community,” Mendoza said, “but I intend on branching out. I have a goal of reaching four other states with A Servant’s Heart.”

While continuing to serve in the community and to inspire others to serve, she is still feeling around for the perfect expression of service for A Servant’s Heart.

“We need more volunteers to come on board,” Mendoza said, “to roll around ideas, to be involved.”

Meanwhile, Mendoza is reaching out to others who are fulfilling community needs.

“Because of my work with A Servant’s Heart, I’ve come in contact with other people that I’m jumping on board with, like the Roswell Homeless Coalition,” Mendoza said.

“There’s also a Butterfly Dress project in Las Cruces. They recycle dresses for girls, but they also teach them about self-respect, about date rape and about dangers like that. So I put it out in Roswell and I’ve gotten quite a few people that are interested, so I’m going to start one in Roswell in 2017.

“There’s a project called Hope Totes. A girl in Carlsbad puts totes together for kids who get placed into CYFD (New Mexico Children Youth and Families Department). When they get taken into custody they have nothing, so she puts these bags together with the help of sponsors so that they have toiletries, and clothing and personal items. I am talking with her about bringing that into Roswell.”

As is often the case with start-up charitable organizations, A Servant’s Heart does not yet have its 501(c)(3) status.

“I am researching what I can do about getting my 501,” Mendoza said. “I met with someone who gave me some advice, but I’ve never done anything like this before, so it’s a complete learning process for me; so I am humble enough to take all the help I can get.”

For a bit over a year now, Mendoza has consistently reached out to the community and helped bring people together who are making a difference. She shows no sign of slowing down any time soon.

“When you do stuff for others, it makes you look at life more grateful for what you have,” Mendoza said. “I’m going to be a grandmother for the second time and I want them to grow up in a community where respect is still valid, where people still hold the door open, where people care about each other.

“We can create that kind of cohesive community but we have to take steps toward it. We can’t do it by ourselves, but the Bible says ‘many hands make light work;’ whenever I’m doing one of these projects and I get more people to volunteer, it just comes together so much better.”

Mendoza readily admonishes anyone who wishes to make life better.

“This life is bigger than yourself,” Mendoza said. “If you want to see things better and you want to see things change, you have to be a part of the change. You cannot sit back and complain and expect change to happen around you.”

A Servant’s Heart can be reached by calling Mendoza at 505-206-4580 or on Facebook, search “RAOK by A Servant’s Heart.” RAOK stands for Random Acts of Kindness.

Features reporter Curtis M. Michaels can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or at reporter04@rdrnews.com.

