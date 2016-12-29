Username: 1

Sandra Bugarin, beloved daughter, mother, and sister, died unexpectedly yet peacefully [auth] at the age of 42 in Lubbock, TX with family by her side on December 26, 2016. Cremation will be done with a Memorial to follow at a latter date.

Sandra was born on September 7, 1974 and is survived by her loving parents Ruben Sr. and Joann Bugarin, grandmother Stella Montano, son Jessie (JJ) Morales and brother Ruben Bugarin Jr., along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Proceeding Sandra in death are grandfathers Erineo Montano and Rodrigo Bugarin.

Sandra will be remembered for her strength. Being a breast cancer survivor, she had a strong will to live and a never give up attitude. Sandra had a smile that could light up a room. Sandra will be truly missed by all who loved and knew her.

