Ronald “Ron” Bradbury House passed away peacefully on December 28, 2016.

Ron was born February 17, 1939, in Maynard, MA. [auth] He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle.

Ron loved gardening and was outside in his gardens from April to October. He enjoyed getting seed catalogs in January and planning his gardens for the next season.

An enthusiastic rockbound, Ron enjoyed the Lapidary Arts and creating new pieces of jewelry. He was an active member of the Chaparral Rockhounds.

He worked in the welding/medical gas industry for 45 years. Ron retired from Airgas NE; before Airgas, he worked for Phoenix Distributors, Suburban Welders and Air Reduction.

Ronald is preceded in death by his parents: Horace and Hazel House; brothers: Charles and James; sisters: Barbara Irvine and Elaine Wolf.

Surviving to cherish Ron’s memory are his wife of 26 years, Jeri A. House; sister, Janice Hart of South Acton, MA; sister-in-law, Mary House of North Berwick, Maine; son, Michael of Ayer, MA; daughter, Theresa Frederickson of Nashua, NH; grandsons: Michael Jr. and David Wallace; granddaughter, Danielle La Plante; four grandsons and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution to New Mexico Tech Mineral Museum Endowment Fund at New Mexico Tech, Socorro, NM.

A graveside service will be held at Hearts Pond Cemetery in South Chelmsford, MA, at a later date.

Obituary was lovingly written by Ronald’s family.

