Goddard wrestler John Anaya pins a Silver City wrestler during a 285-pound wrestling dual on Thursday. Goddard continues their competition today. (Guillermo Medrano Photo)

SILVER CITY – The Goddard Rocket wrestling team had mixed results in the opening day of the Silver City Duals on Thursday night. The Rockets opened with a big 37-28 win over Cobre, the defending 4A state champions but fell to Silver, the 4A team looking to take the crown this year, 45-33.

In the opener, the Rockets took advantage of five Cobre forfeits and two big wins at 120 and 160. At 120, Luis Mata dominated for six [auth] minutes in a 12-2 major decision over Irven DeLaTorre. At 160, Hunter Johnson overcame four penalty points to squeak out a 9-7 decision. Johnson used a late takedown to secure the close match.

In two close losses, Jeremiah Esparza gave defending state champion Randy Maynes all he could handle in a 5-2 loss at 152 and at 182, Seth Diaz gave up a third period nearfall to narrowly lose 3-1.

In the Silver dual, the Rockets could not recover from three early forfeits in the 45-33 loss.

Once again, Mata dominated at 120 picking up a solid 8-3 win. The other Rocket highlight was at 285 where John Anaya used a beautiful head-and-arm to pin Michael Contreras in 1:11.

“We’ll be fine – we just need to get some more into the lineup,” state coach Jaime Martinez. “If the new kid is as good as we are hoping, we will be fine at 126. We look pretty set at 32, 38, 45, and 52. If we can get Noah (Nunez) back, we’ll be doing pretty good. I think we’ll be fine.”

The Rockets have a rough Day two in the tourney as they wrestle district foe Deming, 6A Onate, Taos, and 6A power Las Cruces in consecutive matches.

Roswell High

The Coyotes took a skeleton crew with them as they had numerous starters out of the lineup for various reasons. They opened with a 60-24 loss to Silver and had a late match with Taos.

The highlight of the Silver match was at 120 where Nathaniel Sanchez came back from an 11-5 deficit to win by pin. In the heavier weights, Alfonso Sanchez dominated his match at 195 ending the match in the first period via fall.

The Coyotes wrestle 6A Mayfield, 6A Centennial, Alamogordo, and St. Mikes in Day two action.

