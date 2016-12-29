Username: 1

Above: Goddard junior guard Jesse Reyes attempts to move the ball around two Artesia defenders during a semifinal matchup for the [auth] Poe Corn Invitational tourney, Thursday at Goddard’s Ground Zero Gym. The Rockets fell 56-49 to the district-rival Bulldogs. (Steve Notz Photo)

Below: Goddard senior point guard LeAnthoney Harrison (32) splits the Artesia defense on his way to the rim during the Rockets’ 56-49 loss to the district-rival Bulldogs in the semifinal round of the Poe Corn Invitational basketball tournament Thursday at Ground Zero Gym. (Steve Notz Photo)

The Rockets got their first look at district-rival Artesia in the semifinal round of the Sunrise Optimist Poe Corn Invitational basketball tournament Thursday night, but Goddard’s looks at the basket didn’t pan out so well as the Bulldogs defeated the home team 56-49.

“We only shot 27 percent from the field,” said Goddard head coach Anthony Mestas. “You can’t win games shooting like that.”

Senior point guard LeAnthoney Harrison led the Rockets with 25 points and had the best shooting night on the team, knocking down 8 of 17 total and 4 of 8 from long range. Harrison also had three steals in the contest.

The Rockets kept it tight in the first quarter, but the shooting woes started piling up before halftime and the Bulldogs took a 35-19 lead into the second half.

After the break, the Rockets got back on track, playing the Bulldogs even in the third and then getting hot in the final frame to outscore the Bulldogs by 10.

“We started pressing and made a little run,” Mestas said. “What hurt us most is when Lee and Dalin (Stanford) had three fouls with six minutes left in the second. They outscored us 20-6 in the second. We were down 22 at one point and came back within seven, a good comeback.”

Junior guard Jesse Reyes and junior center Dalin Stanford each finished with seven points. Reyes had four assists and three steals while Stanford had nine rebounds and four steals.

Mestas said the game got a bit out of hand as far as rough play that wasn’t being policed by the officials.

“When kids are swinging elbows and a kid is getting kicked in the groin area, that is unacceptable in a sporting event,” Mestas said. “They elbowed the crap out of my kids.”

The Rockets fall to the third place game where they will face the Belen Eagles at 1:30 p.m. at Ground Zero Gym.

