Above: Jacob Roebuck, left, and some staff of the Roswell Christmas Railway attraction worked Thursday morning at the Spring River Park and Zoo to dismantle and put away the items used to create a magical Christmas village for the 18-night attraction that drew more than 10,000 visitors in its inaugural year. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

Below: The Roswell Christmas Railway train at the zoo transported visitors to St. Nicholas station. (Bethany Freudenthal Photo)

The Roswell Christmas Railway attracted more than 13,000 visitors, earning somewhere between $70,000 to $100,000 in ticket sales and making a lot of inroads toward future progress in city-business collaboration during its inaugural year, according to event creator Jacob Roebuck.

Details about the financial impact are not yet known.

“I think it was a tremendous success built on the community, our businesses, volunteers, our artists and our city coming together to do something really extraordinary,” Roebuck said. “It was a privilege to be able to be a part of it for Christmas, which has always been special to me and to many other people.”

Held at the Spring River Park and Zoo on various nights from late November through Christmas Eve, the 18-night attraction, which included one closed night when the event served only autistic children and their families and escorts, featured train rides to Santa’s village.

That [auth] journey took passengers through a lighted tunnel and past holiday displays in lights. At the village, visitors could meet with Santa Claus, observe music or dance performances, play in Santa’s workshop, shop, eat or drink hot chocolate, or watch a film about Christmas.

Roebuck stressed that creating and offering the attraction took hundreds of people, from professionals to volunteers.

“My brother even came down from Denver to build the play houses,” Roebuck said.

City officials also said that the Christmas attraction was a benefit to area residents.

“The feedback was overwhelming,” said Director of Public Affairs Juanita Jennings. “The Facebook posts were terrific.”

About 2,500 people “liked” the Roswell Christmas Railway’s Facebook page, and 87 reviewed the attraction, with 74 people giving the attraction a top five-star rating.

Jennings said that it is unknown at this time how much the event made or cost the city. A meeting will occur Jan. 6 to review the outcomes and plan for the future years, said Director of Public Affairs Juanita Jennings.

She said that the city will receive a portion of the ticket sales, but it also incurred expenses, including providing some staffing for the attraction, giving $10,000 in lodgers’ tax funding for event promotion and doing some work on the zoo property.

Improvements to the train railways and the construction of a train platform will serve the zoo for future events as well, said Jim Burress, City of Roswell Park and Grounds Manager. He said the attraction moved up the timeline a bit on planned improvements.

“We are fixing up the property regardless and we will continue to make the improvements on our list,” he said. “But it was really good to see the family and the kids having a good time and enjoying themselves.”

Burress added that the city would like to see other events held at the zoo this year, including such things as cook-offs, birthday parties or medieval festivals.

That is one impact Roebuck said he wants to have grown out of his efforts.

“My hope is that other people will look at the space and will think about things that they want to do here,” he said.

Roebuck is the head of Roebuck Entertainment, which has produced several feature films including “Camp” and “Coyote County Loser.” He moved to Roswell a few years ago with his wife to be near family and raise their young children. He said that the Christmas Railway attraction will be back, most likely with added features and improvements, in the coming years.

“We kind of have to do it next year,” he said. “Some of our sponsorships are for three years.”

About 23 businesses and organizations provided more than $80,000 in funding for the attraction, Roebuck said, or did upgrades to the zoo property. That was the case for J & G Electric, which provided new electrical connections in the Santa Village area next to the duck pond.

Local artists also contributed their efforts on the light displays. Local dance groups, bands and performers entertained the crowds, and food trucks provided food and drinks.

Roebuck has a list of ways to improve the attraction for next year.

“We did a really good job of offering things for younger children this year,” he said. “But we want to offer more for teens and other generations as well.”

Whatever the short-comings of the first year, Roebuck said that he is pleased. He said the city exceeded expectations in solving problems and that he was glad to see that Roswell residents came out to support the idea.

“We didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “We thought we maybe would get 5,000, maybe 10,000 people. We also didn’t realize what the first-year requirements would be. I had to buy more than $5,000 worth of extension cords. I kept thinking that this will be enough whenever I bought a cart full of extension cords. Now we have these for the next year.”

