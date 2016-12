Username: 1

Services are pending for Nila Smith-Jaramillo, age 38, who passed away suddenly [auth] Tuesday, December 27, 2016.

A further announcement will be made once arrangements are finalized. A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family with the funeral expenses.

