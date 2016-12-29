[auth] The state Department of Health announced Thursday that New Mexico no longer ranks among the very worst states when it comes to drug overdose deaths.

Statistics compiled by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show New Mexico moved up from 49th place in the rate of overdose deaths per capita in 2014 to 42nd place in 2015.

A New Mexico state law taking effect Jan. 1 requires physicians and medical practitioners to check with the state’s prescription drug monitoring program before treating patients with opioids and again every three months to avoid the danger of overlapping prescriptions.