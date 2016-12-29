Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Police were dispatched to the zero block of Van Lueven Place on Tuesday at 12:24 a.m., in reference to a possible vehicle arson, when a man found a fire in the [auth] engine of his vehicle. Though arson is still a possibility, an investigation revealed there may have been other mechanical or an accidental cause to the fire.

Arrests and arrest citations

Justin L. Teran, 26, of the 100 block of North Sycamore Avenue, was arrested Tuesday at 1:12 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Sycamore Avenue, and charged with possession of marijuana. According to a police report, he was not only in possession of marijuana, but also a purple drug grinder.

Freddy Lopez Jr., 24, of the 500 block of South Richardson Avenue, was arrested Tuesday at 2:44 p.m. in the intersection of Kansas and Alameda, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. An investigation alleges he was in possession of methamphetamine pipes.

Gabriella K. Cross, 21, of the 1200 block of Auburn Drive, was arrested Tuesday at 2:21 p.m. in the 100 block of East McGaffey Street, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. An investigation alleges she was in possession of a marijuana grinder and a clear baggie with green residue.

Joseph C. Bromley, 25, of the 800 block of South Wyoming Avenue, was arrested Tuesday at 11:16 p.m. in the 500 block of Cherry Street, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. An investigation alleges he was in possession of a plastic container with narcotic residue.

Criminal damages

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of North Main Street Tuesday at 12:40 a.m. in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed two windows belonging to a pickup truck were broken.

Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of North Greenwood Avenue Tuesday at 2:22 a.m. in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed the driver-side mirror belonging to a minivan was damaged.

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of West Church Street Tuesday at 3 a.m., in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed the front windshield of an SUV was damaged.

Police were dispatched to the 200 block of West Mathews Street Tuesday at noon, in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed damages to the bed and rear window of a pickup truck.

Police were dispatched to the 900 block of South Caminisito Street Tuesday at 12:29 p.m., in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed the driver-side mirror belonging to a sedan was damaged.

Theft

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of East Hendricks Street on Tuesday at 10:11 a.m., in reference to a theft. An investigation revealed a dog was stolen.

