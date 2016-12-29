Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge [auth] was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Summit Street on Wednesday at 11:50 p.m., in reference to a fight. Upon arrival, they found a 34-year-old man who told officers he was attacked while walking home through an alley. According to a police report, the victim was stabbed in the leg and chest, and hit on the back of the head with a bat. The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. An investigation into this crime is ongoing.

Arrests and arrest citations

Adam T. Mays, 21, of the 1400 block of West Alameda Street, was issued an adult arrest citation Wednesday at 11:23 p.m. at home, and charged with possession of marijuana. According to the police report, Mays was in possession of five smoking devices, two tall water bongs, two small shotgun pipes and a black one-hitter. The report also alleges he was in possession of LSD in two separate containers and two digital scales.

Larceny

Police were dispatched to the 4500 block of North Main Street on Wednesday at 4:06 p.m., in reference to a theft. An investigation revealed $100 of unknown merchandise was stolen from a local retail store.

