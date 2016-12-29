Username: 1

Christmas tree disposal at landfill

Roswell residents can dispose of their Christmas trees at the Municipal Landfill for free during the month of January. The landfill will accept trees only. No tree stands or lights please. The landfill is at 3006 W. Brasher Road. It is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to [auth] 4:30 p.m.

New Year’s Eve dance at Adult Center

The Roswell Adult Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave., is sponsoring a New Year’s Eve dance from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Dec. 31. A variety of music will be provided by the Tom Blake Band. The cost is $15 per person in advance and $20 at the door. Dinner is included along with refreshments, party favors and sparkling cider. Renewal of vows and weddings will be conducted following dinner. A silent auction to benefit the Friends of Roswell Animals is also taking place. For more information, contact Bob Powers at 420-6394 or message on Facebook.

Illusionist at Grace Community

A New Year’s Eve of Illusion with Bryan Drake will be held on Dec. 31 at Grace Community Church, 935 W. Mescalero Road. Doors will open at 10 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at roswellgrace.com. For more information, call 623-5438.

