Above: Goddard’s Micaela Kolker, left, guards Roswell’s Jaedyn De La Cerda during the GHS Holiday Classic championship Wednesday afternoon at Goddard’s Ground Zero Gym. The senior guards were the high scorers for their respective teams, as Kolker scored 12 points and De La Cerda had a game-high 29. (David Rocha Photo)

Below: Roswell senior guard Jaedyn De La Cerda drains a deep 3-pointer just a few seconds before the halftime buzzer during the Lady Coyotes’ 51-41 victory over the Goddard Lady Rockets on Wednesday. (David Rocha Photo)

Above: Goddard sophomore post Bailey Beene shoots a jumper during the Lady Rockets’ 51-41 loss to the rival Lady Coyotes. (Steve Notz Photo)

Below: Goddard senior guard Micaela Kolker goes up for a bucket during the championship game of the GHS Holiday Classic basketball tournament Thursday at Goddard’s Ground Zero Gym. Kolker scored a team-high 12 points in a losing effort against the Roswell Lady Coyotes. (Steve Notz Photo)

The Goddard Rockets showed no quit as they scored more points in the fourth quarter than the previous three combined, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a big Roswell lead as the Lady Coyotes defeated the Lady Rockets 51-41 in the championship of the GHS Holiday Classic on Wednesday at Goddard’s Ground Zero Gym.

Roswell senior guard and future New Mexico Lobo Jaedyn De La Cerda scored a game-high 29 points including five 3-pointers and two late free throws.

The Holiday Classic doesn’t name a tournament MVP, instead choosing to [auth] use its resources to provide unique, NBA-esque first- and second-place trophies and a sportsmanship award, which went to Albuquerque Academy.

But there was really no doubt that De La Cerda was the player of the the past two days, with a three-game total of 81 points.

“Before this game, I thought the thing we didn’t see was Jaedyn sacrificing her scoring to get the other girls involved,” said Roswell head coach Fernie Sanchez. “Today, eight of our first 10 points came from other players. When you ask a girl who’s used to scoring 30 points to do that and she has confidence in what we’re doing, it shows her maturity. She’s a great player to start with, but when her teammates are scoring, she’s even better.”

The Lady Coyotes got off to a quick start, winning an uncontested opening tip before De La Cerda scored the first two points on a runner in the paint and junior Kaitlyn Holl nailed an open 3-pointer off the feed from senior DeAvion Allen.

Goddard got on the scoreboard at the five-minute mark when senior Lara Carrica found junior Camaryn Villalpando inside for an easy bucket and the score was 5-2 in favor of the Lady Coyotes.

“Lara is kind of the glue that holds this team together,” said Goddard head coach Jared Neighbors. “You won’t see her light up the scoreboard, but she does so many little things that we notice, even if others don’t.”

A baseline jumper from senior Micaela Kolker brought the Lady Rockets within one, but Roswell would go on a 10-2 run to end the first quarter, starting with trey from the left wing by senior Melanie Martinez off the Holl pass.

Sophomore Bailey Beene started the second period with an offensive rebound and put back attempt on which she was fouled (she made both freebies), then hit a jumper off the steal to pull Goddard within four points.

“Beene had a fantastic tournament and really turned it on the past two days,” Neighbors said.

But the Lady Coyotes rattled off eight points before the Lady Rockets could find the basket again.

The run started with a Holl put back after De La Cerda stole the ball, but missed the layup. Allen also cleaned the offensive glass and scored after another De La Cerda miss, this time a 3-point attempt.

“(Allen) might be the most athletic girl I’ve seen,” Sanchez said. “When you turn around and see someone head and shoulders above a pack of white jerseys, there’s ‘D’ Allen pulling down a board or getting a put back. She’s our most versatile players because we ask her to do a lot, and she does it well.”

With a few seconds left in the half, De La Cerda shot a deep 3 and got the shooter’s roll to give the Lady Coyotes a 26-13 advantage after two quarters of play.

The Lady Coyotes opened up a 21-point lead midway through the third quarter, as De La Cerda and Holl scored five each, but the Lady Rockets closed the quarter with a five-point run which included a Villalpando 3-pointer.

With a 16-point advantage heading into the final frame, the Lady Coyotes were able to get some reserve players on the court, which led to some opportunities for Goddard, which scored 21 in the fourth quarter, compared to 20 for the rest of the game.

But ultimately, it was missed shots and perhaps less depth that doomed the Lady Rockets.

“In basketball, you gotta be able to shoot and we hit our shots yesterday against Burges,” Neighbors said. “We didn’t hit those today. Roswell executed, knocked down shots and De La Cerda handled the pressure well.”

Neighbors said he was happy the tourney came down to Roswell and Goddard, even if his squad was on the wrong end of the result.

“Roswell is good and it’s nice to see them this early, and especially in our tournament championship,” he said. “That’s really cool for the community and for these teams, to be in the final of such a competitive tournament. It’s a testament to how good Roswell kids are at basketball.

“I’ve had a lot of people come up and talk about how good the games were and we had great crowds. El Paso and Shiprock brought some good fans. It was an awesome two days of basketball.”

