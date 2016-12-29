Username: 1

The jury trial for the man that police say is responsible for the violent vehicle crash that killed Roswell teacher Lori Johnson in April 2015 has been rescheduled for May 8 at 9 a.m. at the Chaves County Courthouse.

Victor M. Torres, 35, is charged with one count of homicide by vehicle, a Class 3 felony, according to online court records. If convicted, Torres faces a mandatory prison sentence of two years and a maximum sentence of three years.

His trial had originally been scheduled for July 12, 2016 in the Fifth Judicial [auth] District Court in Chaves County, with Judge Steven L. Bell presiding, but the case will now be heard in the courtroom of Judge Dustin K. Hunter, a former local attorney, who was sworn in as a district judge earlier this year.

Johnson, a 55-year-old teacher at Mesa Middle School, was killed April 20, 2015 in a three-vehicle crash on East Second Street just outside city limits. The violent crash closed East Second Street for several hours as authorities cleared the scene.

The Roswell Police Department and the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office assisted with blocking the roadway and controlling traffic, while, the New Mexico State Police Crash Reconstruction unit was called in to assist with investigating the scene and alcohol was believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Investigators believe that Torres, who was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer, was eastbound when he crossed the center line and hit Johnson’s 2012 Honda head-on. Torres also struck a 2003 Pontiac, but that driver was not injured.

As a result of the crash, Torres sustained multiple injuries and was flown for treatment to University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas, where he was placed in a medically induced coma. Torres was not arrested until late October 2015, due to his medical condition, according to state police.

In lieu of being booked into jail, Torres was given an appearance bond because of his medical condition.

Johnson was a seasoned educator for the Roswell Independent School District with 20 years of experience. She taught fifth grade at Washington Avenue Elementary School, and later taught at Mesa Middle School.

