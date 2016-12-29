Username: 1

This banner has been up a little over a week now at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, as a beacon of hope for those in need. Sally Wistrand and Father Dale Plummer check the tethers on the sign [auth] to make sure it remains easily readable. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 505 N. Pennsylvania Ave. has a new banner hanging out front — “Room Available Immigrants and Aliens Welcome” — over a picture of a wandering Mary and Joseph before the birth of the Christ child.

For 55 years the Episcopal Church has used the motto, “The Episcopal Church Welcomes You,” to encourage people of all walks of life, but St. Andrew’s sees itself as more than that — as a church in service to its community.

To explain the new banner, Father Dale Plummer cited biblical passages regarding how to treat aliens and immigrants.

“The alien may simply be a stranger that you may one day come to know as a friend,” Plummer wrote. “The alien may be a transient, a person passing through or residing in this place for a short time, or a homeless person or family (Numbers 35:15),” he wrote.

Plummer points out that aliens are to be treated with the same care one might offer an orphan or a widow, suggesting we see their need.

“Ephesians 2:12 speaks of an alien as a person having no hope or feeling alienated from Christ (the body of Christ, the church),” wrote Plummer, “and like a stranger the alien and immigrant is a citizen of the saints (Ephesians 2:19).”

Seeing their need necessitates appropriate treatment.

“Numbers 9:14 states that any alien residing among you who wishes to keep the Passover to the Lord shall do so according to the statute of the Passover and according to its regulation,” Plummer wrote, “as with the Passover, the universal Christian understanding of the Holy Communion as the union with another in Christ through the sacrament of the Body and Blood. (All passages taken from the New Revised Standard Version)”

Plummer referred to familiar stories from the Bible in his writing.

“We reflect upon Moses being a resident alien, an immigrant to a new land, a new place,” the pastor wrote. “Mary and Joseph were strangers (aliens) in a familiar town seeking welcome and were given straw in a barn to rest and give birth.”

He admonishes us to do right by strangers.

“This season of preparation and Christmas comes once a year as a reminder of goodwill toward others, and to say we welcome you into our home,” Plummer wrote. “This season of Christmas is a time to welcome new residents, new and visiting worshipers to our community.

”To welcome immigrants is to welcome new settlers and visitors among us.”

Members of this church of service understand what it means to live their faith.

“Our obligation, as a community of faith, is to be Christ-like,” Plummer said. “For you and me, that means we are lead by the presence of the Holy Spirit who ‘leads us into all truth and enables us to grow in the likeness of Christ,’ guiding us ‘into love and harmony with God, with ourselves, with our neighbors, and with all creation.’ (BCP P. 852)”

In this time of increased tensions and the marketing of fear, Plummer goes back to the spiritual truths that have served humankind since the beginning of time, and the Episcopal Church for at least 55 years.

“Yes, we could put a sign up that reads, ‘The Episcopal Church Welcomes You,’ but who would notice. A sign that says, ‘Aliens and Immigrants Welcome’ says the very same thing, and I suspect it will be noticed.”

Features reporter Curtis M. Michaels can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or at reporter04@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Curtis

« Jury trial of 2015 vehicular homicide case rescheduled again Eckel pleads guilty to embezzlement, gets probation »