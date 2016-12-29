Username: 1

Artesia

Until today

The Holiday Boutique is a unique, one-of-a-kind Christmas gift show from local artists Tuesday-Fridays at the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St.

For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com or call 575-746-4212.

Artesia

Tonight

Free New Year’s Family Night

Join in an evening of crafts, a movie and New Year’s festivities for the entire family at the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St. at 6 p.m. The event is free but the organizers ask to register per phone call.

For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com or call 575-746-4212.

Carlsbad

Until Dec. 31

Christmas on the Pecos Holiday Boat Tours

Every year the dark river Pecos, usually illuminated by only the stars and moon, reflects what has become one of New Mexico’s grandest holiday light show “Christmas on the Pecos.”

This year the event celebrates its 25th anniversary season. Being on the river can be very cold, so bundle up and insider tip: bring a thermos with hot tea or cocoa. Carlsbad citizens who live along the river turn their homes into a fairyland of twinkling lights. The tours are 40 minutes long. Boats set sail several times each night between 5:30 and 9:45 p.m. Departure is from the Pecos River Village, located at 711 Muscatel Ave. Tours sell out quickly, especially on Thanksgiving weekend and Christmas Day.

To purchase tickets, visit Carlsbad [auth] Chamber of Commerce, 302 S. Canal St. or visit christmasonthepecos.com.

Roswell

Dec. 31

New Year’s Dance

The Roswell Adult Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave., presents their New Year’s Dance. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door and include dinner and drink.

Marriages will be conducted after the dinner. Live music by Tom Blake band. There will be a silent auction to benefit Friends Of Roswell Animals.

For more information, call Bob Powers at 575-420-6394.

Roswell

Dec. 31

New Year’s Party

Cibolo Springs Trio and Holiday Inn present 2016/17 New Year’s Eve Dance at the Holiday Inn, 3620 N. Main St. Admission is $50 per couple for the dance, or $120 per couple for the dance and a room. There will be a cash bar, hors d’oevres, a midnight toast and live music. Advance reservations are required.

For more information and reservations, visit newyearseveroswell.com or call 575-623-3216.

Roswell

Dec. 31

New Year’s Party Casino-Style

The private club The Liberty invites its members and their guests to a New Year’s eve party casino style with gambling, but not with real money –– with “Liberty Bucks.” Games will be black jack, roulette and craps.

There will be dealers who will run the games. Included in the ticket price of $100 per person, $175 per couple is a three-course dinner, 10,000 “Liberty Bucks,” door prizes, DJ and dancing.

Email hillary@thelibertyinc.com for reservations and details or visit thelibertyinc.com.

Ruidoso/Mescalero

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Party

A good time awaits the guests at the Inn of the Mountain Gods, 287 Carrizozo Canyon Road, for their New Year’s Eve Party that starts at 7 p.m. The evening will feature gourmet dinner options, followed by a show at 8 p.m. and then a live DJ at 10 p.m.

Another live performance will happen at 11 p.m., and a champagne toast, all inside the Mescalero Ballroom. Entertainment includes JMA & Hard Livin’ Band, DJ Frizzo, Abe Mac Band and Hillbilly Starz. Must be 21 or older. Limited seating available.

For more information, visit innofthemountaingods.com or call 1-800-426-2537.

White Oaks

Dec. 31

La Ultima in Concert

The band La Ultima are going to perform at the No Scum Allowed Saloon, 933 White Oaks Road at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit noscumallowedsaloon.com or call 575-648-5583.

Roswell

Jan. 4

Winter Storm Tour

Marie Manning and the Escape with special guest Shelby Lanterman will perform at Stellar Coffee Co., 315 N. Main St. at 6 p.m. in the back room. Tickets are $7. This is the kick-off event for their tour. The artists ask for donations of non-perishable food and water.

For more information, visit its event page on Facebook.

Roswell

Jan. 5

A Video Art Screening at the Planetarium

No Horizon: A video art screening takes place at the Roswell Museum and Art Center’s Planetarium, 100 W. 11th St., at 5 p.m. The screening entails animations, short live-action films and experimental music videos created by artists in the U.S. and Chile.

For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.

Roswell

Jan. 5

Folk Family Revival

The Folk Family revival performs at 7 p.m. at Pecos Flavors Winery + Bistro, 412 W Second St. Tickets are $10.

For reservations or more information, visit pecosflavorswinery.com or call 575-627-6265.

Hobbs

Jan. 6

Open Mic Night

Every first Saturday, from 6-8 p.m., the Center for the Arts, 122 W. Broadway, will host an open mic night. The open mics are open to all types of performers from poets, comedians, dancers, to DJs and musicians.

Artists wishing to perform are strongly encouraged to contact the Center for the Arts well in advance as spots are awarded on a first come, first serve basis.

The event is free and open to the public; however, the comedy segments are intended for mature audiences. Free drinks will be provided by Starbucks.

For more information, contact the Center for the Arts at 575-397-2787 (ARTS) anytime during regular business hours Tues.-Fri. 11-7 p.m., Sat. 10-4 p.m. or visit them on Facebook or hobbsevents.org.

