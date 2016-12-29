Username: 1

At first glance, this year has been awful. Our country suffered the horrifying attack at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. Our own small town suffered the horrifying loss of an entire family at the hands of their father and husband. We lost great stars such as Prince, Muhammad Ali, George Michael, David Bowie, Carrie Fisher and my favorite Hogwarts professor, Alan Rickman.

In addition, this year’s presidential election has been full of hatred and alleged scandals, and protests and riots have ensued over shootings of and by law enforcement. When Donald Trump won the election, many felt hopeless and scared, while others were horrified at even the thought of Hillary Clinton winning. Overall, most are glad to see this year go, which is easy to understand.

On Dec. 14, Google revealed its “Year In Search” video, capturing the year’s most important moments through the most searched topics this year. First, we see the bad: terrorism, bombings, our nation divided over elections and police protests. We could reasonably expect that the entire video would showcase the injustices of this year. Then, the video changes gear.

Instead of [auth] continuing to show tragedy and hate, the video then shows the highlights of this year: The Cubs’ victory, the Olympic victories that brought home the gold, award-winning music and movies, and countries coming together in the face of tragedy. While I have spent my time looking at all of the awful things that came of this year, I missed these things that brought us together.

Even in the face of tragedy, communities are able to come together to spread love instead of focusing on the wrongs that have been done. In our own community, the deadly murder of a beautiful family led to an outpour of love and support that I had not yet seen in my life. While this year did bring great tragedy, it also reminded us that our reaction is more important.

Instead of looking at the negative side of this year, think of the positives. Orlando’s mass shooting caused the whole world to show their love for complete strangers. Terror attacks inspired us to continue our fight to spread love and fight hate. Police tensions created appreciation for law enforcement that protects the people instead of abusing power.

With this mindset, 2016 was an incredible year to spread love and hope. For every loss, there was a win, for every bad, a good. This inspiring message revealed by Google has changed my entire outlook on this year. Personally, 2016 has been good to me in the sense that I gained so much.

This year, I graduated high school with honors, my biggest dream. I have been blessed with the ability to do the things I love and get paid for them. I celebrated my 18th birthday. I gained around 50 new sisters through my sorority. My little brother finally came home after almost four years.

When I am old and have children and grandchildren and am looking back on this year, I want to look back on this year and remember those amazing memories that I made. I do not want to think about the people that died or the negative experiences that made my life just slightly difficult.

When you stop to think about what this year was like, I hope you also look at the positives. Think of the people you met, the experiences you gained and the love that you shared. Think of the things that came out of this year that make you happy, instead of the upsetting events.

This year, when the ball drops and the clock strikes midnight, try to remember the things you were thankful for this year. In our great country, we have so much to be thankful for. No matter how awful this year has seemed, we still have the freedom to do so much that people elsewhere are unable to do.

So yes, we can be glad that this year is coming to an end. We can curse this year and hope that next year is nothing like this one, but do not forget to be thankful for the moments that made this year great. And when looking back at the year, always remember, as Google says in its Year In Search video, “Love is out there. Search on.”

Briana Hodge is a freshman at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales. She may be reached at brianahodge21@gmail.com.

