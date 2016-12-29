Goddard’s BPA develops skills
Goddard High School’s BPA (Business Professionals of America) [auth] students made a presentation to Roswell’s Kiwanis Club Tuesday. The students are members of a CTSO (Career Technical Skills Organization) that focuses on leadership development as well as professional skills. Pictured are, from left, BPA President Moises Enriquez, BPA Treasurer Nathaniel Tavarez, Historian Sarah Reeves, Parliamentarian Khrissy Reeves, advisor Geneva Reeves and Kiwanis President Gabriel Casaus. (Submitted Photo)
