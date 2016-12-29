Username: 1

Above: Goddard senior Lara Carrica tries to shoot over a Belen defender during the Lady Rockets’ 42-32 win over the Lady Eagles in the opening round of the GHS Holiday Classic, Wednesday at Ground Zero Gym. (Steve Notz Photo)

Below: Roswell senior guard Jaedyn De La Cerda calls out the play to her teammates during the first half of the Lady Coyotes’ 49-27 victory over Albuquerque Academy in the semifinal round of the Goddard Holiday Classic, Wednesday in the Coyote Den. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Above: Roswell senior forward DeAvion Allen puts up a shot during the second half of the Lady Coyotes’ 61-49 victory over the El Paso-Franklin Lady Cougars Wednesday afternoon in the Coyote Den. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Below: Goddard senior Micaela Kolker steals the ball from a Burges player during the Lady Rockets’ 49-47 upset victory over the highly-ranked Texas 5A squad Wednesday night in the semifinal round of the GHS Holiday Classic at Ground Zero Gym. (Steve Notz Photo)

For the third-consecutive time, the Goddard Holiday Classic will end with a clash between Roswell’s rivals: the Lady Rockets and Lady Coyotes.

Both local squads had an impressive first day, with each picking up two wins in their home gyms against some of the best competition in New Mexico and West Texas.

Roswell’s Jaedyn De La Cerda looked like the tournament MVP on Wednesday, scoring 32 points while going 15 of 18 from the free-throw line in the first game, then leading her team to a big win over Albuquerque Academy in the afternoon.

The Lady Rockets had the surprise win of the day, coming back from a six-point, fourth-quarter deficit to defeat El Paso-Burges, a highly-ranked Texas 5A.

Lady Rockets 42, Lady Eagles 32

The Goddard Lady Rockets opened up their own Holiday Classic Tourney with a solid 42-32 victory over the Belen Eagles. The Lady Rockets used a great defensive effort and a solid offensive game from senior Desi Flores to get the victory and advance to the semi-final round and move to 7-5 on the year.

“The game after Christmas is always the hardest,” explained coach Jared Neighbors. “It was definitely sloppy [auth] but the girls hustled and played with so much heart that they’re going to be in every game because of that. It wasn’t as smooth as I would have liked it, but at this point, we just want a win, and I was pleased with the finish.”

As is typical for a 9 a.m. game, both teams’ shooting was as cold as the empty gym. Lara Carrica would hit a jumper in the lane for the first bucket with 5:04 to go as neither team could find a rhythm.

Carrica would get another jumper at the 3:35 mark for a 6-5 lead and that is how the dismal opening quarter would end. Her jumper gave the Rockets a lead that they would never relinquish.

The Rockets would see Micaela Kolker hit a floater and then Desi Flores would get a great pass from Carrica after a steal for an easy hoop and a 10-5 lead. The Rockets would maintain a close lead throughout the second quarter as the Rockets played great defense, pressuring the ball on almost every possession.

The Eagles (4-7) would use some good free-throw shooting to stay close as the Lady Rockets’ aggressive pressure defense led to a plethora of fouls. Brittany Saiz would hit a late three to make it 18-15 at the half.

The third quarter saw both teams pick up the pace considerably as the offenses started to hit their stride. Saiz would hit her third trey to tie the game at 18-all, but the Rockets would answer in a big way.

Katherine Kolker would hit a three from the corner and then Flores would make a deuce following an assist from Camaryn Villalpando. Flores would stay hot as she would get consecutive three-point bombs to make it 29-20 with 5:30 to go.

“The beauty of this team is that we are balanced,” said Neighbors. “Desi had the game today and the cool thing was the girls were feeding her. She is hitting and we kept feeding her and it was great to get her going. It’s good to have her find her groove.”

The quarter would end with the Rockets up 34-25 heading into the final frame as Micaela Kolker would hit a three and Eden Wiggins would get a layup for the final points.

The Rockets would be very patient with their offense in the final quarter and get great looks, but simply could not finish and the Eagles would take full advantage. Belen would outscore the hosts 7-2 to cut the lead to 36-32.

“Life would be easier if you make all of the chip shots,” stated Neighbors. “But the defense stayed aggressive and kept after them and I thought we covered up well in the second half. I was very pleased (with the defense).”

The Rockets showed poise as they settled down and patiently ran their offense until the Eagle defense would get frustrated. Flores would hit a late basket and Micaela Kolker would go 4-for-4 from the line to wrap up the game 42-32.

Flores would finish with 16 points and Micaela Kolker chipped in 9.

Lady Coyotes 61, Lady Cougars 49

The Lady Coyotes got out to a good start as De La Cerda scored 10 of her game-high 32 in the opening frame. The senior guard kept it up in the second quarter, scoring another 10 points to help her team build a 34-21 halftime lead.

“Jaedyn was great. She attacked the basket and didn’t settle for jump shots,” said Roswell head coach Fernie Sanchez. “That really expands her game. You have to defend not only the 3-point line, but also the drive. She does those things and makes it look easy.”

While De La Cerda had a career outing, Roswell’s other go-to players recovered from early foul trouble to turn in decent performances by game’s end.

Senior forward DeAvion Allen had 12 points and some crucial rebounds down the stretch and junior guard Kaitlyn Holl added eight points and used her long wingspan to play tough defense late.

“That’s what we need to see, but the big story that won’t show up in the statline was the bench,” said Sanchez. “After a couple sat down with two fouls in the first quarter, Valeria Ibarra comes in and plays 12 good minutes. Alex Gonzales hit a 3-pointer. Those girls really gave us a boost early.”

The Cougars made an eight-point run in the third quarter that took the Coyote lead from comfortable to tenuous, but De La Cerda regained the breathing room by scoring the next four points.

“That’s what you want from your best player,” said Sanchez. “When you have a kid like that, it just makes a lot of things work.”

After spreading out the minutes among 10 players, Sanchez felt good about his team’s energy level going into the 4 p.m. game.

“That’s why the bench was so huge,” he said. “We distributed minutes and we shouldn’t be tired going into the next one. The girls will be ready. It’s gonna be exciting. We’ll do what we do and make the other team adjust to us.”

Lady Rockets 49, Lady Mustangs 47

The Goddard Lady Rockets pulled off a huge upset win in the semi-finals as they downed El Paso power Burges 49-47 as they staged a furious fourth quarter comeback in gaining the victory. The Rockets got production from a lot of different players while putting the clamps on DI signee Natalie Sanchez to get arguably their biggest win of the year.

“We knew we would have our work cut out for us with Burges,” stated an exuberant coach Neighbors. “(Sanchez) is committed to Stephen F. Austin averaging 30 points a game and we held her to eight. Just a total team effort. We just totally went after it.”

The two teams played pretty even in the first quarter as the Mustangs saw Bianca Gonzalez hit from the outside and 6-0 post Brooklyn Almendarez hit from the inside. The Rockets would answer with Micaela Kolker, who would score the Rockets’ first nine points and end up with 11 in the opening quarter.

Her bucket at 5:10 gave the Lady Rockets their first lead and her steal and a coast-to-coast layup with nine seconds to play would give the Rockets a surprising 15-14 lead over the Mustangs, 15-3 and ranked 6th in Texas 5A basketball (there are 239 5A teams in Texas).

The second quarter was a mirror image of the first as the teams went back and forth and the game never saw either team lead by more than three points. The Rockets’ post Bailey Beene managed to score five points all while controlling the paint on defense.

Kolker’s two free throws with less than a second to go made the score 26-all at the half.

Desi Flores and Katherine Kolker would hit buckets to put the hosts up 31-28 but then the Mustangs went on a 9-0 run as the Rockets started to play sloppy and get some turnovers.

Katherine Kolker would hit a three with 3:31 to go to end the run, but the Mustangs would tack on one more for a 40-34 lead heading into the final frame.

The Mustangs would go up 45-34 until the Rockets would scrape back into the game. Goddard would go on a 14-0 run as the Mustangs would implode and the Rockets showed poise on almost every possession.

Flores would hit a three with 5:31 to go to cut the lead to six and Micaela Kolker would follow with one of her own two minutes later to cut the lead to 45-42.

With the fans from both sides into the game, Lara Carrica would knock down a bucket with 2:59 to go to cut the lead to one and then Beene would make a lay-in with 1:45 to go and the Rockets had somehow gained their first lead since early in the third quarter.

“We kept after them. We told them no matter what the score is, we are going to continue to chip away and we don’t stop,” stated Neighbors of the huge comeback. “We got down by 11 in the fourth and we just kept believing. We never doubted ourselves. We never doubted each other.”

Beene would knock down two clutch free throws with 37 seconds to play to give the Rockets a 48-45 lead but Sanchez would make it 48-47 with a bucket at the 16 second mark. Katherine Kolker would knock down a free throw with nine seconds to play and the Mustangs were called for traveling on their final possession and the Rockets ran off the court with the 49-47 win.

Neighbors explained, “We now know what we are capable of. They are ranked No. 6 in a state of over 200 5A teams. We know what we are capable of doing. I think (the win) showed the girls that we can go to the Pit and make noise down there. This win showed that we are capable of doing that if we just believe and stay together with team unity and team bonding. We don’t want this to be our high. We get Roswell High, the No. 1 team in the state, and they’ll be gunning for us. We now proved that (we belong with the better teams in the state) today.”

The Rockets were led in scoring by Micaela Kolker with 18 points and Beene with 11 points.

Lady Coyotes 49, Lady Chargers 27

Matched up for the tipoff, Albuquerque Academy was a bigger, taller team than the Lady Coyotes. And their 7-2 record following a close 44-43 victory over Loving in the morning game wasn’t bad either.

But in spite of their height, the Chargers didn’t have anyone who could equal Roswell’s De La Cerda, and she led a complete team effort to a 49-27 victory in the second round of the Goddard Holiday Tournament.

“Definitely the second game today we saw a little bit of sloppiness that we’d expect to see,” said Coyote coach Sanchez. “We were a little more tired than we might normally be. But I thought we played well. The girls did what we asked them to do, all the way down to the bench players. I thought Jaedyn, again, great job shooting us up in the first half. She really gives us a boost on the offense end, but I thought all the girls did what we asked them to do defensively. We played well.”

Neither team could get anything in the basket early, with Roswell (11-4) missing shots from the outside and Academy from close in. But after a Charger time out with 5:50 left in the first quarter, De La Cerda put in two points for the first bucket of the game. Charger Sophie Long matched that to tie the game at 2-2, but that was as close as the visitors would ever get.

De La Cerda tallied two treys and two free throws in the remainder of the stanza, while Hall hit a 3-pointer of her own and Anika Dillard notched a 2, making it 15-6 after one.

And it was that close only because Charger Savina Romero got the ball in just as the buzzer sounded.

By the half, De La Cerda had 16 of her game-high 20 points, and Roswell led 28-17. Melanie Martinez also hit from the outside in the second and third quarters, and Dillard hit a 3 in the third, giving Roswell a commanding 43-21 lead.

Everyone on the Roswell bench saw time in the fourth quarter, with Jalen Baca getting a big cheer when she hit the last of nine Coyote treys on the night.

“Any time you get some young kids in and they get experience, it’s great,” Sanchez said of his bench. “So very proud of the girls. I thought they did a great job today.”

There was only one point separating Goddard and Belen in the tourney’s other semi-final game when Roswell wrapped up (the Rockets eventually won 49-47), but Sanchez didn’t care who his team would face in Thursday’s championship.

“I just want to play whoever shows up,” he said. “We don’t have any favorites. We just want to play.”

That game is set for 1:30 p.m. today against the Lady Rockets in the Goddard gym.

