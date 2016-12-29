Username: 1

Genevieve (Gen) Yoder-Richardson was born August 23, 1920 in Roswell. Proud parents were Beryl (Beard) [auth] and Kimball Artman Yoder. Four years later, Genevieve was joined by a baby sister, Mary Rebeka.

The two girls grew up on a ranch, approximately 60 miles northwest of Roswell, originally pioneered by Kim and his brother-in-law, Thornton Boswell. Kim ran Hereford cattle and Debouillet sheep, the fine wool breed developed by another brother in law, Amos D. (Dee) Jones.

The family moved to town in time for Genevieve to start first grade. Naturally gregarious and full of life, many new friends were met and made in grammar school.

The high school years were also filled with many friends, achievements, and memberships including Rainbow Girls, where Gen served as Worthy Advisor, and the National Honor Society. After graduation, Gen attended Mills College in California, transferring in her junior year to The University of Colorado, where she pledged Kappa Alpha Theta and received her Bachelors of Fine Arts. After graduation, Gen went to work; first for the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, D. C. as an artist, followed by Lord & Taylor in New York as a personal shopper. While living in New York City, she met and married George Shackleford Richardson, M. D., also from Roswell, although the two had never met prior to their courtship. The wedding was held in the city at the home of George’s cousin, Eldon Hemmenway. After they married, the couple moved first to Albuquerque, N. M. where George partnered in practice with Bill Wright, an opthamologist.

It was there, in 1948, that the couple welcomed their daughter, Ginette, followed in 1950 by their son, George Shackleford II (Shack).

The family moved to Roswell in 1955 following the death of Gen’s daddy, “Kimbo.” The couple felt the need to be closer to their respective families and purchased the family home of Gen’s aunt, Lottie Martin, on the corner of Lea and Alameda, which was to remain their family home for 45 years until George’s death in 1999.

At that time, Gen’s cousin, Mary Helen Skeen, convinced Gen to move into Villa Del Rey Apartments, her residence for nearly 17 years.

Gen was an avid gardener, growing prize winning roses recognized at both the New Mexico State Fair and the Southeastern New Mexico State Fair.

Gen was active in the Daughters of the American Revolution, Roswell Chapter, becoming Chapter and State Regent; traveling many times to Washington, D.C. for the DAR Continental Congress.

She was also a member of the Magna Carta Dames, which gave proof to her keen interest in genealogy. Gen was able to trace her lineage back to Charlemagne and proudly displayed her certificate of membership on the wall in the study of her apartment. Other activities included participation in an investment dub with friends, including Margaret Waller Lackey.

A lifelong member of the Republican Party, she and George spoke with proud, patriotic voices about national and international politics, always seeking to educate and foster the best interests of the United States.

Helping her mother run the KA Yoder Ranch until the sale in the late 1960s consumed much of her time, along with designing children’s clothes; some of her clothes were purchased by Florence Eiseman and sold at Neiman-Marcus in Dallas, TX.

Gen was a foster mother to many doggies, lambs, goats, rabbits and pigeons; the front yard of the house at 414 W. Alameda often had many babies eagerly drinking from Coke bottles or little baby bottles.

Gen delighted in making pancakes for her son, Shack, baking fruit cake from her aunt Portia Jones’ recipe at Christmas for family and friends, travel, playing Monopoly with her two grandsons, Graeme and Colin, during their summer visits, and teaching Sunday school at the First Baptist Church of Roswell where she was a member for nearly 54 years.

Her main focus was always her husband, George and her devotion was evident over their 52 year marriage.

Gen is survived by her two children, Ginette R. Shea and her husband, Andrew of Dallas and her son, George Shackleford Richardson, II and his spouse, Debi, also of Dallas; two grandsons, Graeme Laughlin Ritter, his wife Kai and son, Camden Laughlin, of Dallas, and Colin Kimball Ritter, his wife, Laura, and sons, William Alexander and Samuel Christian of Yardley, Pennsylvania. In addition there are many cousins scattered across the state and in Texas.

Gen will be sorely missed, truly mourned, and never forgotten. She was a wonderful woman, a true patriot, and devoted daughter, sister, wife, and mother.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 31, 2016 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel, with interment to follow at South Park Cemetery. Pastor Jacob Bassing will officiate.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com

