As I partake in New Years’ Day preparations, I cannot help but muse on the tranquil pandemonium, the harmonious cacophony, the comprehensible incoherency known as the first semester in college.

While reminiscing about specific anecdotes certainly provides easy hilarity, actually identifying some interconnected, all-encompassing theme proves nigh impossible. However, dear reader, I will say this. Featuring weeks of complete tranquility perforated with moments of chaos caused by events ranging from the personal to the national, the Darwinian punctuated equilibrium that was my first semester certainly cemented my belief in the duality of life.

During the semester, it seemed as if for every heads life flipped, college quickly revealed its opposing tail. For example, consider the following virtue many extol in college: the immense diversity that paradoxically results in common interest.

While the number of like-minded/driven people does aid in making friends and socializing, there is an unfortunate catch. As an old friend of mine pointed out, with so many bright young hopefuls with the exact same major and career plan (B.S. Biology with pre-med anyone?), one begins to question how boring or unoriginal one’s story truly is.

However, dear reader, rather than [auth] become depressed at the sea of pre-med students before me, I only press onward, knowing that I must focus on and push my own boundaries if I am to distinguish myself from all those who would carry the same torch of dreams I hold so dear.

College peers with similar goals should not just be viewed as people to befriend, but also as individuals to learn from and ultimately surpass.

Another major duality found in college stems from the oftentimes lauded freedom of the college student. Despite the alleged perks of college independence, few initially realize the complete loss of something many unfortunately used during their middle/high school years: the ability to point fingers.

Every decision, every trial, every soul-crushing defeat – everything in one’s life now has no other source of blame save the individual. In college, making decisions proves easy; the rub truly lies in dealing with the consequences.

However, dear reader, I will gladly admit this system does work both ways. For example, by choosing to start my eight-page research paper final weeks early (despite the combined distractions of overzealous Cubs fans and groans of despair during election night),

I not only received a stress-free A for the class, but I also was able to relegate more time to sleep and study for other finals. Now that was a consequence I gladly dealt with.

Finally, despite the trials and tribulations that lie ahead in a not-so-distant semester, I am already beginning to count the days until I may return to the college life, all because of one of its few redeeming aspects.

While I certainly do not discount the days spent in high school and previous academic levels, this first semester in college has proven the most enjoyable, mainly because it is the first tangible step toward achieving a lifelong goal.

Gone are the days of Advanced Placement and counselors; in college, one directly chooses the classes necessary for the major and minor one plans on earning. Whereas in high school one could forget a semester of certain classes and still succeed in next year’s classes, without learning, mastering, and retaining the information in the first two years one can never hope to survive the coming onslaught of later classes.

Thankfully, because of the relevance of the subject matter retaining information proves more enjoyable in college. Each new chemistry/biology course is but another stepping toward my major, medical school, and ultimately a specialty in cardiology.

Thus I say farewell to 2016 and Chemistry 121, and wholehearted greet 2017 and Chemistry 122.

In the end, from creating a multistep essay plan that involves allocating an entire week for each step of the writing process to mentally strangling the person who insisted on slamming his/her door on the days I did online quizzes, the first semester of college life definitely was a time of punctuated growth.

Rather than a continuous, cohesive trip, college has consisted of dramatic episodes encased in periods of agonizing monotony. One moment can bring with it an intense study session or an academic choice of existential proportions while another moment can feature an internal debate over whether an afternoon nap could fit in one’s schedule.

Either way, whatever new and strange things 2017 holds, I’m sure the second semester of college will make it all somehow worthwhile.

Michael Apostol is a freshman at the University of New Mexico and can be reached at angeloapostol@hotmail.com.

