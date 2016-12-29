District Attorney Kari Brandenburg announced this [auth] week that her office will not bring charges against Officer Daniel Hughes, who fired the fatal shot.

The shooting ended a five-hour standoff with 50-year-old Armand Martin. After police shot flash bangs and tear gas into his home, Martin walked out and fired from two pistols. He was immediately shot in the chest.

The review found that Hughes felt he had no choice but to use deadly force to stop Martin’s actions and protect fellow officers.

The shooting came just weeks after the U.S. Justice Department issued a scathing report highlighting a culture of aggression within the police force.