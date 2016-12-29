Username: 1

Above: Roswell senior wing Chris Mesquita drives the ball across mid-court as a Belen defender attempts to keep up during the Coyotes’ 64-45 win over the Eagles in the semifinal round of the Poe Corn Invitational Thursday in the Coyote Den. (David Rocha Photo)

Below: Roswell senior guard Garret Smothermon fights through the Belen defense on his way to the hoop during the Coyotes’ semifinal victory Thursday. (David Rocha Photo)

Two top-10 ranked 5A teams clashed in the semifinals of the Poe Corn Tournament Thursday, and after a tough, physical game, the No. 7 Coyotes (9-3) turned the tables on No. 3 Belen (9-2), winning 64-45 to avenge a loss in the championship of the Belen Tournament Dec. 10.

“These kids, they responded,” said Coyote coach Britt Cooper. “We haven’t been beaten in this building in a couple of years. I think since we won that first state title, we’re like 130-4 in the building. We’re hard to beat here. These kids focus in and we need to take that same kind of intensity on the road with us. But we’re 9-3. We’re [auth] young. We play two sophomores a lot. Play a freshman in there. With only three seniors on the squad, it’s a learning process, a growing process and look what we’ve done in 19 days since the last time we played them. They’ve only lost one game all year until tonight. I’m proud of what the kids did and we’ll have to be ready for Artesia tomorrow.”

Artesia topped Goddard to make it to Friday’s championship game, but Thursday Roswell was just focusing on the Eagles.

The first half never saw more than a three-point lead by either side. The Coyotes went up on a 3 the old fashioned way when Logan Eaker was fouled on a 2-point play and made the free throw. The score went back and forth in the first quarter, with several ties and Belen taking a short-lived 9-8 lead.

Roswell led 16-13 after one, and with both teams in foul trouble, misses at the line by both sides kept it close. Belen led twice (at 20-18 and 23-24), but with 21.9 seconds remaining in the half, Garret Smothermon notched the first of his four treys then key free throws by Eaker and DaSean Lacey made it 29-24 heading into the locker room.

Smothermon both opened and closed the third quarter with 3-pointers, and added another late in the stanza. But close in, Roswell had trouble finishing, and the Eagles closed what was a nine-point lead to four on hot outside shooting by Gabriel Chavira.

But except for his treys and a few others, the Roswell defense kept Belen off balance.

“I think when we went in that zone, it bothered them some, and I thought our kids covered out pretty well, except for (Chavira). He got hot,” Cooper said. “We talked about having to cover out on him but that’s the gamble you play in a zone. But I thought overall they did what they were supposed to do. They executed in the second half and we steadily pulled away from them.”

Smothermon’s fourth trey of the game made it 43-37 heading into the final stanza, then the Coyotes stretched it to 50-37 before a few more 3s by the Eagles closed it a bit.

The intensity of the game showed when Belen’s Matthew Padilla drew a technical and Tarren Burrola hit both shots from the charity stripe. And the Eagles couldn’t hit anything for the final 3:23 while Roswell put in 12 unanswered points.

With Burrola on the bench for much of the game because of foul trouble, Smothermon picked up the pace with 17 points, Chris Mesquita 16 and Eaker 14.

“Those other guys they stepped up and they took the slack up,” Cooper said. “(Smothermon) was solid. He’s played a real good tournament for us. He hit four 3s tonight and 17 points. That’s a steady ball game. Him and Mesquita, they’re both seniors, and they did some key things.”

Friday’s championship is set for 3 p.m. at Goddard, and Cooper isn’t too concerned he’s not playing on his home court.

“We’ll have to play at a neutral site, but we’ve always played pretty well over there. Roswell’s Roswell, so we’ll just have to play ball wherever we play it.”

