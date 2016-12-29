Chanukkah celebrated
Chanukkah, also called the Festival of Lights, was celebrated at Casa Maria Health Care Center on Thursday. Stella Modiano, right, teaches [auth] Rose Wunn how to play dreidel as Modiano’s daughter Susan Frenchu looks on. Modiano, whose father was a rabbi, regaled everyone with stories of her childhood in Greece, where her family was hidden from the Nazis for a year and a half at a monastery. The eight-day Jewish holiday ends on Sunday. (Curtis Michaels Photo)
