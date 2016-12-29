Username: 1

Art projects are among the offerings at the Chaves County JOY Center’s Adult Daycare Program. The program is located at the JOY Center, 1822 N. Montana Ave. Delfina Barraza keeps it between the lines as she enjoys her day at the Adult Daycare Program. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

Above: Maria Ortega goes through previously finished art projects as she enjoys her day at the Adult Daycare facility at the Chaves County Joy Center, 1822 N. Montana Ave. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

Below: Mary Joy takes pleasure in the activities available for her at the Adult Daycare Center at 1822 N. Montana Ave. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

Thirty-seven thousand New Mexicans currently live with Alzheimer’s. That number represents between 60 and 80 percent of all dementia patients in the state. That’s between 46,000 and 62,000 New Mexicans with some form of dementia.

Those numbers come eerily close to the population of Roswell and Chaves County.

Each person suffering from dementia needs a great deal of care and attention, even in the early stages. Fortunately, Roswell has a resource for loved ones to ensure their relatives are safe and cared for during the day.

The Chaves County JOY Center, 1822 N. Montana Ave., has adult day care available. [auth] Samantha Padovano manages the program.

“We’re a day care for seniors who have Alzheimer’s or dementia that are still able to be left alone,” Padovano said, “but they shouldn’t be left alone. Most of them are very independent. They’re able to eat or drink on their own, go to the bathroom with little to no assistance, but they still need that safe, homey environment they can be at where their loved ones can be at work and not worry about them.”

They do have some limitations.

“We are a social program, not medical, so we don’t do any medications,” Padovano said. “They have to be able to do that themselves or a loved one has to come do it.”

The adult day care program has been available since 2003. This is the first year they’ve had a waiting list.

“Right now we’re at our maximum capacity on hours, so we can’t take any clients,” Padovano said. “We have a waiting list.”

Monica Duran, executive director of the Chaves County JOY Center said they have the potential to care for more people if the funding can be found.

“If we can get more funding,” Duran said, “our building is able to handle 50 people.”

In the opinion of Priscilla Lujan, the southeastern regional manager for the New Mexico Alzheimer’s Association, even with the maximum potential of 50 clients served at the adult day care program, many would still go unserved.

The recent budget cuts in Santa Fe that cost the Chaves County JOY Center $55,000 directly affected the adult day care program.

“We are a nonprofit organization,” Padovano said. They need money from the state or from donations if they’re going to be able to serve everyone who needs them.

The mission of the program, from their website: chavescountyjoycenters.com reads as follows: “Mission: To provide care to those individuals who are physically frail, mentally diminished or emotionally troubled.”

The website says it offers therapeutic activities, individualized plan of care, qualified and well-trained staff, one meal and snacks, transportation, secure environment and community referrals.

Some of the volunteers at the day care program come from Assurance Home.

“In the summer, the Assurance Home places at least a couple of kids with us,” Duran said. “For them, it’s a summer job. For us, it’s volunteers because we don’t pay them; Assurance Home takes care of that. They can work up to 20 hours a week. They get a lot out of it. They’re able to learn skills, and they get to spend a lot of time with seniors. We train the kids to do all the activities, dancing, arts and crafts, reminiscing, all of it. They participate in all of it.”

Volunteers of all types are needed. Padovano said they welcome entertainment groups who want to try out a new routine, as well as people who want to work directly with the clients.

“Today, we had dancers,” Padovano said. “We welcome entertainment, volunteers and donations of arts and craft supplies.”

As a nonprofit organization, all its money comes from the state or from donations.

“We’re going to try to raise funds with our Spring Fling,” Padovano said. “We did that last year. People need to realize that there is a need for this in the community, so they can tell their legislators to fund us.”

The day care center’s hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

To ask questions, to volunteer or to donate, call 575-623-4866.

