2016. What did I see?

I saw a good-hearted, independent senator from Vermont submit his name to run on the Democratic ticket for president. He didn’t have to do that. He could have run as an independent, and his message was such that he might have cornered most of the 13 million votes he received in the primaries, which would have rendered Clinton’s chances of winning moot. But he didn’t do that.

He did the right thing and ran as a Democrat so as not to divide the progressive movement, and he received little more than scorn for his efforts, even after endorsing Clinton.

What is the lesson here? Maybe there’s no reason to vote for a Democrat in the primaries if the DNC is just going to pick who they [auth] want anyway.

I saw a governor of New Mexico call a special session to address the state’s dire budgetary crisis — and then she spent her time lobbying to renew the death penalty instead. Lesson? Maybe former prosecutors aren’t best suited for administering the welfare of a state.

I saw the rise of automation on all fronts, including self-driving cars. Robotics and automation will, sooner or later, replace most forms of menial labor. The jobs may go, but the people will still be there, needing food, shelter, health care, etc. Lesson? We’ve probably reached a point in time when the capitalist system as we know it is due for a major overhaul.

A “Universal Basic Income” is among the solutions proposed to solve that impending problem. If you’ve never heard of it, it’s worth looking into.

I saw examples of global warming everywhere, yet still I saw conservatives and fossil fuel muckety-mucks denying its existence because it snowed a few inches someplace for a few hours. I’m not sure what we can do now to rectify that, other than call evil by its name, and spend a few moments wondering what kind of earth we will leave our children’s children.

I saw four states — representing almost 50 million Americans — legalize recreational marijuana. Even our neighbor, Arizona, tried to do the same, but they missed passing Prop 205 by less than 3 percent of the vote.

Imagine that. Stodgy, conservative old snowbird infested Arizona wants to free the doobie! The land of Goldwater nearly went green. Legalization proposals have even been submitted in Texas. Yes, Texas, which spells Mecca for conservatives. If Texas legalizes it before New Mexico does, I think I’ll find myself a barstool and melt into a puddle of butter.

Lesson? It’s only a matter of time before cannabis is legalized nationwide, yet will the New Mexican Legislature do the right thing in 2017 and help save our state from a financial catastrophe that has heretofore never been seen?

Conclusion? There is no conclusion, even though a man literally named “Trump” is poised to be our next president. The progressive fight to do the right thing continues, and will continue, ‘til our dying day — a day which will not come for many, many years, heaven willing.

Craig Abalos

Roswell

