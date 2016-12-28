This Dec. 22, 2009, file photo shows a gift card kiosk in New York. If you know you won’t be using a gift card, you can sell them at a number of sites, including CardCash, Cardpool and Giftcard Zen. How much money you get depends on a number of factors, including how likely someone else will want to buy it from the gift card seller. You can also trying selling it on your own through eBay. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — If you’re cleaning out your closets for the new year, or need some spare cash after the holidays, your old stuff can help fill up your wallet.

A number of websites and apps make it easier to sell used smartphones, furniture and clothes. Here’s where to go to sell your unwanted stuff and earn some extra bucks:

GADGETS

If you got the latest tablet or smartphone during the holidays, don't let the old ones go to the forgotten junk drawer. Gazelle and NextWorth will buy your unwanted electronics depending on its condition. Recently, Gazelle was offering $215 for an iPhone 6s in good condition on Verizon's cellphone network.

Other options include Apple, which will pay you in Apple Store gift cards for some products. And retailers Target and Best Buy will take your electronics online or at some of its stores in exchange for gift cards. You can also try selling unwanted electronics on eBay, which may charge listing fees, or Facebook’s recently launched marketplace, which is free, and found within the social media company’s app.

CLOTHING

For women’s, men’s or children’s clothing, there’s Poshmark. The company charges $2.95 for items sold for under $15 and takes 20 percent for items sold for more than $15.

With ThredUP, the website will send you a box to fill with brand-name women’s or children’s clothing that it tries to sell for you if. You can keep 5 percent to as much as 80 percent of the amount an item is sold for, depending on the sell price. At Tradesy, you can list designer bags, shoes and clothing, with Tradesy taking as much as 17.8 percent of the sale price.

You can also selling used clothing on eBay, which may charge some listing fees.

FURNITURE

For couches, mirrors and other household items, try Craigslist or Facebook marketplace. Some good photos in the listing, and measurements of the items, can help them better attract a buyer. But with those options, only accept cash or online payments such as PayPal, since requests to pay by check can be a sign of a scam.

If you live in New York, Washington or northern New Jersey, AptDeco lets you list used furniture and can arrange for shipping and delivery, but charges sellers 23 percent of the price an item is sold for.

GIFT CARDS

If you got a gift card over the holidays you know you won’t use, you can sell them at a number of sites including CardCash, Cardpool and Giftcard Zen. How much money you get depends on a number of factors, including how likely someone else will want to buy it from the gift card seller. Recently, CardCash was offering $87 for a $100 gift card from Target, a $13 loss. You can also trying selling it on your own through eBay.

TOYS

For unopened toys such as Lego sets or American Doll dresses, try the Brian’s Toys website. It will quote you the price it will pay on its site, or download the Brian’s Toys app, which lets you scan the toy’s barcode for a quote. You can also try eBay, Craigslist or Amazon to sell unwanted toys.