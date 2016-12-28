Username: 1

Wanda Raye Zellmer, 77, won her brave battle against Alzheimer’s Disease on the morning of Christmas Eve, December 24, 2016. There was a visitation at LaGrone Funeral Chapel from 5 to 7 p.m., December 28, 2016. A rosary is planned for 10 a.m., today, December 29, 2016, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. The service will follow the rosary, at about 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter’s.

Wanda, a native of Roswell, was born on November 12, 1939, to Virgil and Florence Lewis. She was the big sister to Ted Lewis and Virgil “Bud” Lewis. She loved her family and looked after her two brothers while her parents worked, a task made [auth] challenging by the fun-loving, ornery nature of the two boys. The three Lewis kids enjoyed a close bond.

A 1958 graduate of Roswell High School, Wanda was active in the RHS band and in the SOS Sorority. She began sewing while in high school so she could enter the Made With Wool contest. Her first creation was a fully lined skirted wool suit and she earned an award for her work. She later taught her mom to sew. Wanda was very talented and had the ability to look at an outfit in the store, then go home and re-create it on her sewing machine. She made clothes for her daughters until they graduated high school, and then began sewing quilts and other handcrafts.

She met Cyril “Zeke” Zellmer, while working as a typist at the commissary at Walker Air Force Base. Zeke was in the Air Force, stationed at Walker. The two were married on March 21, 1959, in Roswell, and recently celebrated their 57th anniversary.

After their marriage, Wanda decided to attend the nursing program at St. Mary’s Hospital. She graduated with her Licensed Vocational Nurse degree in 1961. That began her 40 plus year career in nursing. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of New Mexico. She and her youngest brother, Bud, both received their nursing degrees from UNM the same day. She went on to receive her Master’s degree in nursing from the University of Texas-El Paso.

During her nursing career Wanda worked at several hospitals, including St. Mary’s in Roswell and the Veteran’s Administration hospital in Albuquerque. She also worked in hospitals in Michigan and Montana when her husband was stationed there with the Air Force. She made the transition to teaching and taught nursing at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell and the Roswell Job Corp Center. In 1981 she began a 22-year career as a nursing professor at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas.

