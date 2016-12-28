Username: 1

Godd[auth] ard senior forward Ethan Coombes looks for an open man while Aztec’s Tanner Brooks defends during the Rockets’ 63-48 victory over the Aztec Tigers in the opening round of the Poe Corn Invitational, Wednesday night at Ground Zero Gym. (Steve Notz Photo)

Apparently, the Aztec Tigers didn’t get the memo.

The memo that states that Leanthoney Harrison is one of the best players in the state. Normally, teams drape players all over the Goddard Rocket sparkplug in an effort to slow down the senior point guard. The Tigers chose not to do that in Wednesday’s opening round game of the Sunrise Optimist Poe Corn Invitational basketball tournament and Harrison promptly threw in 28 first-half points to lead the Rockets to a resounding 63-48 win.

The Tigers (4-5) had no answer for the Rockets, or Harrison, as the Rockets got off to a big lead early and then coasted to the victory and improved to 7-5 on the year.

Coach Anthony Mestas was very pleased with the outcome of the game. “It was a good win. We won the first, second and third quarters and then let everybody play in the fourth quarter. They got us in the fourth, but we had three freshman out there at one time. We got a lot of reps and got those kids a lot of experience. Overall, I thought we played pretty well.”

The Rocket offense struggled a bit in the opening moments of the game, but used some nice defense from senior Dalin Stanford who recorded three blocks and one steal in the first three minutes to keep the game close.

Harrison got the first Rocket bucket at the 5:12 mark and then followed that up with a basket and a foul shot for their first lead at 6-4. The Rockets would never trail again as Harrison started to get hot quickly.

The Tigers’ Jake Feil would hit a hoop to make it 8-7, but Jesse Reyes would immediately answer with an offensive board and basket to make it a three point lead and the Rockets would take off from there. Harrison would hit two more and freshman Xavier Garcia would hit a three of his own for a 20-10 lead after one quarter.

Harrison would open the quarter with a three and the Rockets were off and running. His layup would make it 27-12 and then Garcia and Ethan Coombes, not to be outdone, would hit a consecutive three of their own for a big 33-12 lead.

The Rockets would go cold and the Tigers would go on a 9-0 run to cut into the lead, but Harrison would hit a layup and three more buckets down the stretch for a commanding 45-24 lead at the half.

Coach Mestas was incredulous with the Tigers’ defense against Harrison. “A lot of other teams will shadow Leanthoney or play a box-in-one and deny him the ball, but this team chose not to and we just ran our four man in and we just high pick and rolled. That’s all we did the first two quarters.”

Harrison would get assists on the first three Rocket hoops of the second half to give the Rockets a dominating 52-26 lead. He would hit two more hoops for a final tally of 33 points as he was taken out of the game later in the quarter.

Garcia would get a late jumper to give the Rockets their biggest lead of the night at 59-28 as the quarter would wrap up 59-33 in favor of the hosts.

The final quarter saw a batch of the younger Rockets getting quality minutes. The Tigers managed to outscore the Rockets 15-4 in the final ragged quarter with the biggest highlight being a monster block by freshman Brandon Montanez – all 5-foot-7 of him – with 2:26 to go, which woke up the crowd.

The Tigers would score the final points of the game as the Rockets would prevail 63-48. The Rockets play district rival Artesia in Thursday’s semi-final game as the Bulldogs took care of 5th-ranked Farmington in their first-round game.

