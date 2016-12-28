Username: 1

Rev. Mario Medrano Hernandez, Sr. passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2016. Prayer services will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2016, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers with a reception to follow. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his [auth] life of 85 years on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at 10 a.m. at Parkway Hispana Baptist Church. A tribute of Mario’s life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.

Mario was born on July 10, 1931, to the late Ysabel and Guillerma (Medrano) Hernandez in San Antonio, TX. He graduated from Sidney Lanier High School and received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Corpus Christi. On August 31, 1952, he married Neida Hernandez in San Antonio. Rev. Hernandez began preaching at the age of fourteen and continued his service to the Lord for 71 years. He ministered in San Antonio, Woodsboro, Rosenberg, Bryan, Odessa, and Lubbock, TX, as well as Roswell, NM. He was currently pastoring at Parkway Hispana Baptist Church in Lubbock.

He is preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, and five sisters.

Mario is survived by his loving wife, Neida; four children, Mario Medrano Hernandez, Jr. and wife Patti of Broken Arrow, OK, Mary Elizabeth Gonzalez and husband David of Roswell, NM, Debbie Yarbrough and husband, Sammy, and Denise Hernandez all of Lubbock; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and his beloved grand dogs, Shelby and Allye Mae.

