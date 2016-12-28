Username: 1

Who in the world came up with new year being the perfect time to change everything in one’s life?

It all started with the Babylonians and the Romans who promised their god Janus — January is named after him — that they would return borrowed objects and pay their debts. Simple, straight forward and feasible. What happened?

Today, approximately 45 percent of Americans make at least one New Year’s resolution — only 8 percent achieve them. Why is that? Chances are, those goals are too daunting and set for failure before one even starts.

How about setting goals this year that one can actually achieve? Forget about getting your high school weight back by using one of those impossible fad diets. Don’t plan to work out five days a week if you know you can’t keep it up.

Make your 2017 bucket list short and attainable. Instead of losing 30 pounds, choose to park as far as you can from grocery stores to walk more. Instead of eating only comfort food or fast food, once a week have a health food day or make it two in a month and stick to it. Have a calendar where you write down your achievements.

You want to get fit? Get active and off the couch. With our economy down, more [auth] volunteers are needed right here in Roswell. The Chaves County JOY Center is a great place to volunteer as well as our retirement homes. Ask your church leader how you can help, depending on how much time and energy you have. Some other institutions who need help, besides the civic organizations, are our theater groups, such as Neverland Theater, Roswell Community Little Theatre and Way Way Off Broadway. They always can use help behind the stage, even in helping sell tickets.

Keeping yourself busy and helping others will make you happier, so you won’t need all that unhealthy comfort food to soothe your soul.

If you are not physically able to get as active as you would like, there are other ways to make your life more meaningful. During this time of negativity, turmoil in the world and in the news, become an optimist and a peacemaker. Choose a day and only say positive things to your family, friends and co-workers. Look into their eyes, smile and be kind. You will see, it’s contagious.

Are you an older teenager or adult? Consider becoming a member of the Big Brother/Big Sister program. You do not need to do much; you do not need to be perfect. Take your little sister or brother to the movies once a month and spend just a little time with them. The volunteers of the program specialize in matching the right BBBS with the little ones.

Don’t push yourself into a role you can’t fulfill. People come in all forms and shapes and have different talents.

If you’d rather be on your own, that’s fine too. How about starting to record your memories? You might think you never had a special life, but you have. Your life is unique and your experiences are worthy to be preserved. You are a witness to this time and events your life plays out, in the country you live in.

What you worked on and how you dealt with challenges can be a great source of hope for others; write them down. If you are internet savvy, start writing a blog on Facebook. Be aware not to let negative people in. This is your life, don’t let others criticize you, unless it is positive criticism that helps you.

After the holidays is a time that people experience high incidences of depression, according to the National Institute of Health. There is even a name for it — Seasonal Affective Disorder. There may be many reasons, but most have to do with unrealistic expectations for the holidays and excessive self-reflection afterward.

I remember every Christmas someone in my family stormed out — usually my hot-headed grandfather — somebody cried because they broke up with a boyfriend, did too much and felt unappreciated. You and your family are not alone. “Brush yourself off, step up and apologize — even if it wasn’t your fault. It might tarnish your pride a little, but you’ll see, it will make you feel better,” my grandmother used to say.

Now you can say, what does this columnist do herself? Well, I am glad to tell you, I am part of the 8 percent in 2016 who achieved their goal. I had only one resolution for this year: To start painting again. I did, thanks to The Gallery downtown, which offers paint parties and classes. It gave me the right environment and encouragement, and I invited a friend who is now also hooked.

This year, I have a new goal. I am going to start writing down my families’ history from my point of view.

Next year, let’s compare and I hope you, the reader, are going to smile and will be able to say, “I joined the Roswell 8 percent club.”

Have a happy, healthy and positive new year!

———

Vision editor Christina Stock can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 309, or vision@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: vision

« Genevieve Y. Richardson Actress Debbie Reynolds has died at age 84, son says »