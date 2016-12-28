MENU
Former coach honored at Poe Corn

December 28, 2016 • Local Sports

Former Goddard volleyball coach Pam Allen (center) is presented with a special letterman’s jacket during [auth] halftime of the Rockets-Aztec Tigers tournament game at Goddard’s Ground Zero Gym on Wednesday night. Allen, a five-time state champion with four different schools, led the Lady Rockets to the 4A state title in 1980. (Steve Notz Photo)

