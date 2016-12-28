Username: 1

Above: Roswell [auth] senior guard Garret Smothermon launches a 3-pointer over Bloomfield’s Ty Padilla (3) and Brendon Charley (32) during the Coyotes’ 89-62 romp over the Bobcats in the opening round of the Poe Corn basketball tournament Wednesday in the Coyote Den. Roswell hosts the Belen Eagles tonight at 7 p.m. (David Rocha Photo)

Below: Roswell junior post Logan Eaker creates space in the paint before scoring a basket during the second half of the Coyotes 89-62 win over the visiting Bloomfield Bobcats Wednesday night. (David Rocha Photo)

The Roswell Coyotes rolled to an easy 89-62 win over the Bloomfield Bobcats in the opening round of the Sunrise Optimist Club Poe Corn Invitational Wednesday night in the Coyote Den, and the only thing that was able to slow down the home team was the rim itself.

Late in the first quarter, with a commanding 25-7 lead, Roswell senior wing Chris Mesquita had a clear shot to the basket, but his dunk attempt was stopped by the old iron hoop.

“No, no, that didn’t make me too happy at the time,” said Roswell head coach Britt Cooper. “It was a momentum breaker and a four-point swing. Give him an ‘A’ for effort.”

While that miscue wasn’t a back-breaker, the Coyotes did watch a massive lead diminish before halftime as Roswell missed easy shots while the Bobcats scored 17 of the final 23 points of the second quarter.

“We kind of lost our concentration for a little while,” Cooper said. “We knew that No. 20 could shoot the ball and we let him get going a little in the second quarter, him and No. 3. But I thought we regrouped in the third.”

And regroup they did, outscoring the Bobcats 27-16 in the third quarter as six Coyotes scored at least three points in the frame.

“I think our intensity picked back up,” Cooper said. “We got the press going a little bit and I think it was mainly just getting our focus back.”

With a 20-point lead going into the fourth, the Coyotes had the luxury of getting some younger players on the court. Freshman guard Jasia Reese had nine of his 12 points in the final period.

“(Reese) played a good second half,” Cooper said. “He came off the bench and gave us a spark. It’s good to see a freshman come in and give you good minutes.”

The Coyotes had a balanced night scoring on the way to 89 points as five players finished in double figures.

Sophomore guard Tarren Burrola led Roswell with 17 points, including three 3s and a perfect 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Junior post Logan Eaker scored 16 points, Mesquita 13, Reese 12 and senior guard Garret Smothermon had 11.

“That’s what we try to look for and sometimes it’s hard to do the way we’ve been scoring,” Cooper said. “But that was a lot better offensively. We have things to work on, but that was a good break back game.”

The Coyotes will face Belen in the semifinals today at 7 p.m. in the Coyote Den. The Eagles defeated the Coyotes in the championship of Belen’s home tournament a couple weeks back.

“We’re excited to play them again and see if we can’t return the favor,” Cooper said. “Belen is a quality team and we’ll have to be ready. We didn’t have Logan the first time so maybe he’ll make a difference in the rematch.”

