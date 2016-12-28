Username: 1

Billy B. Pacheco was born on November 28, 1950 to Francisco Mesa Pacheco [auth] and Martina Barela Pacheco. Both parents have predeceased him. He married the love of his life, Elida Ramirez, who survives him at their home in Las Vegas, Nevada. Billy and Elida had two sons, Roman and his wife Lorena, and Reggie, and his wife Aerin who survive. Also surviving him are grandchildren Brittanie, Olivia, Roman Jr., Gino, David, and Xavier and one great granddaughter Franki. Billy had four siblings: Susan who predeceased him, Fred, David, and Esther. Billy was an outstanding baseball player for Roswell High School and then continued at Eastern New Mexico University. He received his degree from ENMU and pursued a career in teaching and counseling in schools in Clovis, Hobbs, and Hagerman. He then moved into the insurance field where he worked for several companies and excelled in that career also. Bill was a very positive man who loved his family and cared for them his entire life. His passing leaves a huge void and he will be missed forever. Services will be held in Las Vegas, NV.

