Username: 1

Advertising





Arthur Joe Williams, age 68, of Roswell passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2016. Memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2016 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Pastor Pete Merlo of Tabernacle Baptist Church will be officiating.

Arthur was [auth] born October 12, 1948 to Clarence Williams and Lillian Williams in Sweetwater, TX. He had various interests playing basketball, sewing, working on cars, in which Arthur went to school for Auto Mechanics. He also attended cooking school in Dallas, TX. Arthur worked at the Salvation Army as well. He could do anything he put his mind to.

He is preceded in death by his father Clarence Williams, and by his brother.

He is survived by his mother Lillian Dixon; sister Etta Williams of Roswell, NM; niece Angela Jeanette Simmons of Mesquite, TX; and nephew Richard Shrell Williams.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Wanda Raye Zellmer Billy B. Pacheco »