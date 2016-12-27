Tourneys start today
Roswell’s Chris Mesquita, then a sophomore, attempts to score against a Farmington defender during the Coyotes’ Poe Corn Championship win in 2014. After Winter Storm [auth] Goliath cancelled last year’s tourney, Mesquita and the Coyotes will look to win an unprecedented eighth Poe Corn title and 11th since 2003. Roswell and Goddard each host games at their respective gyms at 7:30 p.m. today, but action begins earlier with 6 p.m. boys games. The Lady Coyotes and Lady Rockets each host games at 9 a.m. as part of the GHS Holiday Classic. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)
