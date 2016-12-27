Username: 1

Advertising





Thomas (”Tom”) Earl Castello, Sr., beloved and revered husband, father and grandfather, passed peacefully at home on December 22, 2016, with his wife [auth] of 63 years, Marilyn Castello, and his eldest son, Thomas Earl Castello, Jr., at his bedside. His youngest son, Stephen Addington Castello, was present in heart and spirit, from Topeka, Kansas. He now rests in the arms of his heavenly father.

Tom was a self-made man, born into humble beginnings on February 1, 1928, in Slaughter, Louisiana. With a limited education and years of working the cotton fields, he volunteered to defend his country in the United States Navy in World War II at the age of 16. He fell in love with Marilyn and they wed on December 19, 1953. He joined the Kansas City, Missouri police department as a law enforcement officer when he and Marilyn welcomed their first son into the world, “Tommy,” in 1954. They completed their family with their second son, Steve, in 1964.

Tom was not only a patriot and a law enforcement officer, his honorable career continued with 25 years as an air traffic controller in Kansas City and Albuquerque, and as tower chief of the Roswell International Air Center. He retired at 56 and lived his life loving his family, square dancing, reading, working puzzles, and spending time in his tool shed with his dog. An avid reader, he was self-educated, enviably wiser than most, with the uncanny ability to render dissertations on many subjects.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters.

His legacy lives on in his sons, his daughters-in-law, Brenda Castello and Teresa Castello, his grandsons, Nathanial Addington Castello, and his wife, Kristi Maley Castello, Colin Bernard Castello, Galen Maxwell Castello, and step-grandchildren, Dakota and Raven McNeill.

Family graveside services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, December 30, 2016 at General Douglas McBride Veterans Cemetery, 3101 S. Main St., Roswell, NM.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Billy Pacheco Alzheimer’s Association serves the whole community »